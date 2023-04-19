Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Elkton Music Hall is tuning up for its first concerts, which will begin in July.
The box office is open and tickets are already on sale for the Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary show in September and Ravagers and Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys in August. On Thursday ticket sales begin for the first concert with Hackensaw Boys set for July 21.
Also on the schedule are tribute shows for Tom Petty and Metallica with Steve Forbert coming Dec. 1.
However, the former governmental offices turned concert hall officially opens July 15 with Oh He Dead and Cosmic Guilt July 15. Tickets for this XPN show will go on sale soon.
Richard Cunningham, co-owner of the business on 107 North St. promises “a major announcement” next week for the artist headlining a July 24 show.
All Elkton Music Hall events are for those 21 and older. Get tickets at ElktonMusicHall.com.
Cool Beans Sandwich and Coffee Co. is open for business again at 14 South Main St. in Port Deposit.
John “Jack” Morgan re-opened Saturday after taking several months to renovate and revise the business he purchased a year ago. Morgan closed Oct. 1 and began the process of upgrading his food license with the Cecil County Health Department.
“I can do dinners and more than coffee and breakfast,” he said. Morgan still serves up coffee and espresso, as well as breakfast sandwiches, Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. However, by June 1, he plans to expand the menu to add lunches and bring back his first- and third-Monday night dinners.
“The first Monday is a half a chicken and one side. The third Monday is Chef’s Special,” Morgan said.
Morgan also offers lunch platters to go to feed an office or crew. Coming soon is a new website that will allow for ordering online and curbside pick up.
Find Cool Beans Sandwich and Coffee Co. on Facebook or call 443-945-1112.
Blue Elk Vineyard in North East is holding Derby Day at the Vineyard April 29. This is a ticketed event starting at 9 a.m. featuring a Hunter Derby with two rounds of jump courses. Prices start at $15 for general admission with premiere packages available. Get tickets at https://blueelkvineyard.com/.
Gallorette Boutique in Chesapeake City is one of the local sponsors of Derby Day at the Vineyard.
Twin Tides Acoustic will perform from 1 until 4 p.m. Blue Elk Vineyard is located at 88 River’s Edge Road.
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce has opened the application process for vendors for Sunfest, the huge street festival to be held June 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the center of town.
Spaces are limited and go quickly so go to https://tinyurl.com/2p96znx5 to enlist your business or organization.
Cecil County Office of Economic Development is offering a free Social Media Workshop for small businesses May 4 from 8:30 a.m. until noon at North East Library, 485 Mauldin Avenue.
Learn about the different popular platforms and how to boost posts, the importance of reels and how to create them and about e-commerce platforms.
Registration is required. Go to cecilbusiness.org.
Philips Florist is moving to a new location in Oxford sometime this summer.
Currently located at 920 Market St., the floral store is moving to North 3rd Street, said Vicky Robinson, who has owned the more than a century-old florist shop for 18 years.
“It’s a good move for us,” Robinson said Tuesday. “We’ve been in the same location for 102 years.”
Robinson worked for the Philips family for seven years before purchasing the business. She said the new location has the exact same square footage. She added that the Market Street store is under contract with a new owner, but did not want to divulge details; leaving that to the new owner.
Philips Florist is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. See their arrangements, bouquets and more at https://www.philipsfloristinc.com/.
Delmarva Power is partnering with Arbor Day Foundation again this year to celebrate Earth Day by offering free energy-saving trees to customers on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
“We are so pleased to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation again this year in order to provide these free trees that have so many environmental, energy saving, and money saving benefits for our customers and communities,” said Marisa Slaten, director of Corporate Community Impact for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “From helping customers connect their solar with the local energy grid, laying the platform for electric vehicle charging and mass electric transportation, to programs like this, we are partnering with our customers in many ways to support a cleaner energy future and a better environment for all.”
The promotion is offering 800 bald cypress, eastern redbud, red maple and river birch trees to be received by mail in one-gallon containers. Look for your tree by the end of May. Call 811 before digging to avoid damage to underground utilities.
Go to https://energysavingtrees.arborday.org/?partnerCode=07020#Start to order a free tree, which helps remove pollutants from the air and aids with heating and cooling your house.
The April 26 Networking Luncheon of Top of the Bay Business Women will feature essential information on marketing your business from Sherry Martin.
Food By Friends, a local, woman-owned catering business, will provide lunch to include Chicken Chesapeake Sliders, salad and mini desserts.
This TBBW event will be held at North East Library, 485 Mauldin Avenue and begins at 11:30. Go to https://www.topofthebaybusinesswomen.com/event-details/ to reserve your seat.
Chester County Government has earned top honors from the American Heart Association for its treatment of county employees.
The Workforce Well-Being Scorecard awarded Chester County Platinum Recognition for its “culture of well being for their workforce.”
“As one of the largest employers in the county, with a workforce of over 2,600, we value the physical and mental well-being of our employees,” said Marian Moskowitz, chairwoman of the Chester County Commissioners, said of the award. “An employee’s well-being is essential to an organization’s overall health – whether it is a private business, a large corporation, or a government agency. That’s why the County created its traditional wellness program in 2007, which more than 70 percent of our employees participate in today.”
One of the benefits noted in the award is the county’s parental leave policy for both moms and dads.
Commissioner Michelle Kichline credited the county’s Human Resources Department for the success.
“We strive to lead by example, with an award-winning wellness program that not only benefits our employees, but also significantly impacts – and helps to control – the ever-increasing cost of healthcare benefits,” Kichline said.
There will be a free Minority Manufacturing Legislative Update Webinar Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. hosted by Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland and presented by Manufacturing Innovation Hub Cooperative.
Participating panelists include Michael Kelleher, executive director of Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Michael Galliazzo, RMIM president, Richard Reinhardt II, a partner with Percy Public Affairs, and Kendrick Tilghman, CEO of 5Star Enterprise.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mihub-monday-series-minority-manufacturing-legislative-wrap-up-registration-611352741507
Immaculata University is holding an Open House April 22 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Located at 1145 West King St. in Immaculata, Pa., the college invites high school seniors and undergraduates to explore the campus, academic programs, financial aid, athletics, admissions requirements and more.
Go to https://www.immaculata.edu/ for details.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
