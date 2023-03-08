Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
It’s that time of year when seasonal businesses in Cecil County begin to bloom.
Last month, Rita’s Italian Water Ice & Frozen Custard in Elkton and North East opened for the 2023 season.
On March 16, Box Car Avenue in Perryville will do likewise with their popular ice cream, plus sandwiches and more.
April Sumpter has owned and operated Box Car Avenue for 11 years. That grand opening date on a Thursday was sort of handed to Sumpter.
“We had posters printed a few years back,” Sumpter said of a prior grand opening event. Those posters were part of the decorations for the Box Car Avenue float in the Perryville Christmas Parade, in which they won first prize. Sumpter said people saw the posters and assumed that was the 2023 re-opening date. So that’s how the date was set.
“The trophy will be at the shop,” she added, still tickled about the win in December.
When the doors open at noon all the favorites will be back.
“We’ll have Hershey’s hand-dipped ice cream and soft serve,” she said. Box Car Chicken Sandwich will also return.
“It’s a chicken patty with barbecue sauce, coleslaw and Swiss cheese,” she said, noting it’s her favorite too. Another shop favorite is Coffee House Cookies and Cream.
“It’s coffee ice cream with Oreos,” Sumpter said. “I sell a ton of it.”
But that’s not her ice cream jam.
“My ultimate favorite is salted caramel,” Sumpter said.
Box Car Avenue will be open Tuesday through Saturday noon until 9 p.m. and from 1-9 Sunday at 317 Broad St. in Perryville.
Look for B-n-B Seafood in Elkton and BGs Farm Market in Rising Sun to re-open later this month.
•••
George L. Gibney Auctioneer is in charge of the sale of property from the former Still Waters Angus Farm at 197 Red Pump Road in Rising Sun.
The auction will be held Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Among the items for sale is 70 head of cattle, livestock equipment, machinery, tools, retail store equipment and frozen meat.
According to the Still Waters Angus Farm website, the store is closed but may re-open with the new owners in the future.
Gibney will be selling small items and retail equipment first, then machinery and tractors at 11 a.m. followed by livestock at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Gibney at 410-658-5649.
•••
Business registration is now open for the May 11 Cecil County Job Fair to be held at Singerly Fire Company Banquet Hall in Elkton from noon until 4 p.m.
Susquehanna Workforce Network and Cecil County Office of Economic Development are partnering to present the job fair, which will bring together companies with needs for employees and those looking for work or a career. Businesses pay $225 for a booth.
To register or get more information go online to https://www.swnetwork.org/ and click on the red banner at the top of the home page.
•••
Lion of Judah Cafe is branching out and adding Sweet Treats Candle Bakery. Everyone is invited to the grand opening Friday at 3 p.m. at the shop, 304 Aiken Avenue, Suite C in Perryville.
Merian Harmon said Sweet Treats Candle Bakery will offer ready-made candles for sale, but also the opportunity for you to make your own or have a custom candle made while you wait.
“You could also have a candle party here,” Harmon said of the new enterprise, which will also support Lion of Judah Cafe, a ministry that serves the needy in Perryville with food, clothing and other essentials. Sweet Treats will be open by appointment on Sundays only for the parties. Bring in your own food or have the bakery cater it for you from local businesses.
It’s called Sweet Treats Candle Bakery because all the scents evoke the aroma of cheesecake, whipped cream, strawberries or walnuts for example.
“Get your cheesecake and top it off with cherries,” she said, adding, “It looks and smells like the food but it’s all wax.”
Those who come to Sweet Treats Candle Bakery will get to meet Master Chef Christopher Myers, who will either make your candle for you with your choice of fragrances, or will guide you in making your own.
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Harmon at 443-769-4465 for details or even party planning at Sweet Treats Candle Bakery in Perryville.
•••
ChristianaCare announced it has decided to close its Rising Sun Laboratory in the medical building on Colonial Way. The center will close at the conclusion of business on March 17.
A spokesman for ChristianaCare said the decision was made due to the lack of use of the lab services.
“Demand for lab services at this location has been relatively low, and we are consolidating so that we can operate more sustainably,” the spokesman said, adding there were no imaging services in the Rising Sun lab.
Rising Sun area residents in need of lab work can go to ChristianaCare Lab Services in the Principio Health Center in Perryville, or one of two Elkton locations; at Union Hospital or on Singerly Avenue.
“As a leading health care system, ChristianaCare continually evaluates its services to ensure that we are using our resources wisely and effectively to deliver the best possible care to our patients and meet the health care needs of the communities we serve,” the spokesman said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
