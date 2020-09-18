Happening this week around the county …
Curious about Botox? Tranquility Spa & Salon in North East is hosting a Botox Party Sept. 26 starting at 4 p.m.
Tara Colazo, owner of the business at 10 Montgomery Drive said Gina Rhudy will show you how Botox is used to make lips fuller, minimize fine lines, wrinkles and more. Rhudy is not only a licensed esthetician and cosmetologist but also a registered nurse.
“You can come hang out, ask questions ... and if you decide to get Botox you can do that too,” Colazo said.
The parties will be offered monthly if you can’t make it to this one, Colazo added.
For more information check out the Facebook page or call 410-287-5453.
•••
True Value in Wilmington, Del. recently donated cleaning supplies to Mt Aviat Academy in Childs as part of the True Value Foundation “Educational Heroes Safety Campaign.” Jason and Theresa Veasey, owners of the store, nominated Mount Aviat to receive the materials, which included KN95 masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer and trigger spray bottles.
Over 700 schools received the kits nationwide, which acknowledge the extra challenges schools face to educate in the midst of the pandemic.
The Veaseys also donated 200 buckets, which students use to further prevent the spread of illness in the classroom by keeping their personal belongings separated from one another. Charlene Nichols, advancement director at the school, noted that students also discovered the buckets make good seats when the classroom moves outdoors.
•••
The Nail Station and Spa at 322 Hodgson St. in Oxford opened last month quietly, but not by choice.
Robert Berkowitz and Mala Chheng had plans for a celebration but the pandemic continues to dominate what happens. In spite of the limitations the partners are finding success.
“I’ve been in the deli and bar business my whole life and this is new,” Berkowitz said of the restrictions on Pennsylvania businesses regarding social distancing and store capacity.
“Sunday is our best day,” Berkowitz said, adding that weekends are when they have the most traffic. Weekday business continues to grow too, but slower.
Chheng said The Nail Station and Spa offers a full list of services for men and women including waxing from head to toe and the latest in nail applications with every customer treated like a VIP.
“We have nail powder,” Chheng said, showing a container of sparkling bright material that is applied to the nail. “We also have acrylics. They’ve been around a long time and gel because it’s fast dry.”
Chheng said bridal parties are welcome and The Nail Station and Spa offers packages for parties.
“They can set an appointment and we would close up for them,” she said.
Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 until 6 and Sunday 10:30 until 4.
And if you are wondering, there’s a reason for the name the partners chose for their business.
“This used to be a gas station,” Berkowitz said, adding, “And it’s next to the railroad tracks.”
Check out The Nail Station and Spa on Facebook or call 610-467-1300 to book an appointment.
•••
The Giant Company, which includes Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun, announced that as many as 4,000 additional permanent and seasonal employees will be hired. Company officials report the surge is needed to meet demand, and also to staff a new Giant in Harrisburg, Pa.
Although an exact number of positions available at Martin’s was not made available, those interested in applying can do so online at MartinsFoods.com or by speaking to the store manager at the store in the Rising Sun Towne Center on East Main Street.
•••
Bidders looking for that perfect purse have until Thurs. Sept. 17 to bid in the Virtual Purse Auction to benefit a fine arts student attending Cecil College. Patti Paulus at The Palette and the Page in Elkton said she and the other members of the Cecil College Foundation are just $1,800 away from the $10,000 needed to establish a fully endowed scholarship.
Paulus said this is one of the few events the foundation has managed to salvage during the pandemic, moving the auction of 29 different bags online at https://www.32auctions.com/lbd2020
If you’d rather, you can also just make a donation to the scholarship fund at https://www.cecil.edu/foundation/donate
•••
The Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland is looking for the 2020 Champions of Maryland Manufacturing. Manufacturers are invited to nominate themselves citing at least one of seven distinguishing traits such as the fight against COVID in a manufacturing environment, resiliency, diversity and inclusion, energy efficiency and sustainability, or community engagement to name a few.
To get tips on how to best present your company, and to get the forms for nominating go to https://rmiofmaryland.com/champions-tell-us-your-story-form/
•••
The North East Rotary Club is hosting its first golf tournament Oct. 15 at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun to raise money for the Business Resource Center that will be located in the newest branch of the Cecil County Public Library.
“Being on the golf course is the most COVID-friendly thing you can do,” said Jim Roney, spokesman for the Rotarians, noting that players can be socially distant but will also be outdoors.
Roney figures with so many events canceled since the pandemic broke out in the spring, golfers are likely eager for a reason to get out onto the links; especially if it’s for a good cause.
“We made a commitment to the new library early on,” he said Tuesday. That commitment is to give $30,000 to the library for the center. “Rotary is a business related organization. The center has been helpful in getting a lot of small businesses started.”
Once the North East branch is open the Business Resource Center will be larger with co-working rooms available along with a wide array of services including access to office technology, digital resources, consultation space and more.
To get to their goal the Rotarians are looking for sponsors. Becoming a sponsor can be as little as $100 for a hole or up to $5,000 to become the major event sponsor. Anyone donating $1,000 or more will get listed on the sponsor wall of the library.
Players are also being sought. The $135 per person or $500 for a foursome price includes a cart, greens fees, lunch and dinner plus prizes.
“We want at least 20 teams with 80 golfers,” Roney said.
To register as a sponsor or a player go to rotaryclubofnortheast.org or call Roney at 410-920-2710
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
