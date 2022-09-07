Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Belle’s Acres officially opened its first storefront Saturday inside West Street Village in North East.
Alexandria Nooft, owner of the shop, had a full house for the event before the doors opened at 10 a.m.
“I had a line waiting at 9:30 for our bag giveaway,” Nooft said Tuesday. Before the day was over her entire line of fall scented soaps, lotions, balms and other natural, handmade products had been sold.
Nooft will continue to participate in festivals and vendor shows but now she has the storefront, which will be open every Thursday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
North East Mayor Michael Kline and North East Councilwoman Catherine Bernard were on hand to help with ribbon cutting duties.
•••
Faithful Fitness was also in celebration mode last week, complete with a grand opening. Bernie Cevis, owner of the gym at 875 Pulaski Highway in Elkton, said he is getting more and more members including 12 that joined during grand opening weekend.
Offering boxing, fitness, personal training, boot camp and more, Faithful Fitness is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 6 a.m. until noon Saturday. Pay by the session or get a membership. Call 443-360-8945 or book online at faithfulfitmd.com.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce invites all businesses to its Sept. 7 Happy Hour at Britain Hill Venue and Vineyard in Quarryville, Pa.
Join with chamber members to network, catch up and enjoy the award winning wines and complimentary appetizers courtesy of Chiropractic Services on South Third Street in Oxford. from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Britain Hill, 790 Little Britain Road.
And don’t forget it’s Kickstands Up at 10:15 Sunday for Roar Up the River, the motorcycle ride to benefit PA Wounded Warriors and OACC. The 94-mile ride along the Susquehanna River begins at Locust and Third Streets in Oxford and ends in Nottingham, Pa. Register or find out more at https://oxfordpa.org/roar-up-the-river-2022
•••
Every time the University of Delaware Blue Hens or the Lincoln University Lions football teams sack the quarterback of the opposing team Food Lion will make a donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.
It’s part of the grocery chain’s Sack To Give Back collegiate campaign to end hunger. Every time the quarterback gets tackled Food Lion will donate 1,000 meals. With 33 colleges participating the chain is offering up to 33,000 meals on behalf of each school. Since its inception in 2019 more than 1.3 million meals have been donated.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is inviting its members to join in an Energy Purchasing Cooperative through CQI Associates.
No cost enrollment is open through Sept. 30. The program helps with the cost of both electric and natural gas. According to the chamber, current members of the cooperative have seen an annual savings of $4,000. To learn more or to enroll contact Joe Tabeling at CQI Associates; 443-472-3870.
Meanwhile the chamber, with help from Tidewater Tattoo in Elkton and United Way of Cecil County, will hold a Sept. 14 orientation meeting from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Library. If you are new to the chamber or curious about the benefits of membership come to the orientation.
Register now for the free event at cecilchamber.com.
•••
Susan W. Green will be at Kathy’s Corner Gift Shop Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m. with copies of her book, “Crystal Lake Inn.”
The Elkton author will answer your questions and sign your book. Kathy’s Corner Shop is located at 100 South Main St. in North East. Search for the Facebook page for details or call 410-287-2333.
•••
US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services most recent performance data gives ChristianaCare an earned quality score of 82.1% marking the sixth consecutive year the health care corporation — through its eBrightHealth Accountable Care Organization — has reduced the cost of health care for its beneficiaries.
“Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic the past few years, eBrightHealth ACO has continued to deliver high-quality care to tens of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries while reducing the cost of that care by millions of dollars,” said Christine Donohue-Henry, M.D., MBA, president and CEO of eBrightHealth ACO. “These remarkable achievements are the result of a close collaboration between the partnering primary and specialty care clinicians and health systems whose talented and dedicated doctors, nurses, and care teams have helped make our ACO so successful. Our continued emphasis on the health and wellness of our Medicare beneficiaries ensures that they receive the right care, at the right place, at the right time.”
•••
Armstrong Utilities, which provides telephone, cable and internet services to western Cecil County, northern Harford and parts of Chester County, Pa., has been named Independent Operator of the Year for 2022 by Cablefax Magazine.
“Congratulations to Armstrong, the Cablefax Independent Operator of the Year. Their leadership and customer-first dedication are an inspiration to us all,” said National Content and Technology Cooperative CEO Lou Borrelli. Armstrong was honored for its work to increase speeds and technology for its customers and also reaching underserved areas.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
