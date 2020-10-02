Happening this week around the county …
The new location of Beans, Leaves, Etc has allowed owners Lorri and Shannon Lockard to do so much more with their business.
“I can’t help but think the move here was right,” Lorri said as she surveyed the larger, brighter shop now at 18 South Main St. in North East. At its former. location on the other side of South Main the store was so small and dark that Lockard said even she felt claustrophobic.
“This is brighter, more welcoming,” she said. It also allows the couple to add more product for its customers. “We were able to put in olive oils and vinegars.”
Along with a mind-boggling selection of coffee and tea there are more gift items and locally made products such as Halloween pumpkins made from wood or cement, bird houses and egg aprons, but that’s not all.
“The second floor allows us to do things,” she said, showing off a sea glass tree made in a recent craft class offered there. Beans, Leaves, Etc. last weekend hosted a Women In Business vendor event highlighting the ladies and their products.
Lockard said the move across the street was made in April at the time when most businesses were shuttered and trying to stay afloat.
“We sold all of our coffees and teas ... with pick up or delivery,” she said. The loss of foot traffic helped with the move, however, and it allowed Beans, Leaves, Etc. to open the first weekend in July.
Open Monday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., 9-5 Saturday and Sunday, you can find out more about them on Facebook.
•••
Remember when First Lady Nancy Reagan was pushing for us to “just say no” to drugs back in the 80s? That was long before medical marijuana entered the scene as a way to help with chronic pain, opioid release, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Just Say Yes! is a new cannabis education and resource center at 1101 Cedar Corner Road in Perryville where Jodie Jewell can help people through the bureaucracy of Maryland’s Medical Marijuana laws and guide them through the proper dosing for relief.
“I worked in a dispensary and saw people come off opioids, heart medications, diabetes medicines and I thought, this is just unbelievable,” Jewell said.
While it has its critics, Jewell is a fan of the medication, which can be administered by patch, pill, chewable, cream, tincture and edibles.
“I watched with my own eyes as my son came off heroin,” she said. “I’ve seen so much healing with cannabis.”
Since health insurance still can’t be used for this treatment, and marijuana possession still has its criminal element, Jewell said people need help getting this kind of help and that’s where Just Say Yes! comes in.
“Registration with the state is $50, physician fee can run from $100 to $300,” she said. The marijuana itself is not inexpensive either. A 3.5 ounce jar with multiple doses costs around $50. “I will do the registration application, which can be difficult for some people. I can do the certification for your cannabis card, which is a 2-step process.”
A portion of the commission she receives, as well as a portion of the classes she offers and retail sales on site go into a fund she has established to help those in need.
All this being said, Jewell wanted to do something to build up the families affected by addiction or by the pandemic.
“We’ve all been cooped up,” she said. That’s why she is hosting an Oct. 11 Explore Cecil County Scavenger Hunt. It’s a free family centered event with a top cash prize of $250. In partnership with Roadrunners Caregivers Network, Just Say Yes! is inviting folks to travel all over Cecil County and pick up the clues at each stop.
“Some are natural, some are planted,” Jewell hinted. It’s point driven, not a timed event, although it runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. “If you find a spot where your kids are having a blast, be in the moment.”
The hunt begins and ends at the Just Say Yes! office at 1101 Cedar Corner Road in Perryville. Download the Actionbound app to track your hunt including answering trivia questions.
The team with the most points at the end of the hunt will win. Prizes must be picked up in person back at the Just Say Yes! office.
“This is rain or shine. Have a good time. Jump in the puddles if you have to. This is a no stress kind of day,” Jewell said of the event.
For more information on the scavenger hunt or the services Jewell offers call 410-642-2710.
•••
Aging Life Guides turned five Sept. 1 and Donna Harrity said her business has steadily grown over those years as she helped families and individuals maneuver through decisions on such things as housing, safety and personal care.
“I’ve served almost 150 families in those five years,” Harrity said. During the pandemic she’s been showing many the option of assisted living versus a nursing home.
She is often called in an emergency situation when insurance won’t pay for a stay in a rehabilitation center but there is concern for the person being at home alone.
“I’ve seen families talk about nursing homes that didn’t need to,” she said, noting that often times it is just a lack of knowledge of the resources available.
“My first goal is to keep them at home,” Harrity said. Her work will include determining if mom or dad can take care of basic daily functions, can navigate without tripping or falling, and are able to communicate in some fashion. Through a consult with Aging Life Guides she shows the family resources for legal needs, financial planning and options for senior care. She offers to accompany them on tours to various facilities and offers a list of questions that need to be asked.
“The hardest thing is some families are in denial. They say, “I’m not sure Mom really needs this,” she said. “And I have seniors that say,. “I think I’m fine in my house” even though they’ve fallen several times.”
Aging Life Guides can also help when an elderly family member is in Cecil County but the adult children are elsewhere.
“I can check (on a family member) and report on a regular basis,” she said.
For more information go to aginglifeguides.com or call Harrity at 443-207-8834.
•••
The new manager of the Rising Sun branch of Howard Bank is Tracy Reynolds. She had previously worked with Howard Bank as a branch manager and vice president from 2009 until 2019.
“Tracy is highly respected and well-connected in the Cecil area and we are happy to have her re-join the team,” said Chandra Klein, Vice President and Director of Branch Distribution at Howard Bank. “She’s in a role she’s familiar with and she will pick up right where she left off and do great things.”
As branch manager in Rising Sun she will be charged with developing growth opportunities and building client relationships.
She replaces Jamie Bennett, who is now working at Harford Bank in the Consumer Mortgages department. Bennett is also president of the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce.
•••
A multi-chamber mixer is set for Thursday at Schaefer’s Canal House in Chesapeake City brining together the Cecil County Chamber with the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Chamber.
Chamber members pay $10, with the cost to non members $25.
The mixer runs from 4 until 6 p.m. and, along with the great networking possibilities, offers refreshments and door prizes.
Register today at cecilchamber.com
•••
The annual Philips Florist Mum Fest and Vendor Extravaganza is being held Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 920 Market St. in Oxford. Not only will there be a fall harvest explosion of mums in every color, but also great deals in the store and all around with participating vendors.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
