Be Free Boutique officially opened for business Saturday, and the ladies clothing and accessories shop at 12 E. Main St. in Rising Sun had a line of eager shoppers waiting.
Shelby Wadsworth was one of those shoppers. The Rising Sun woman was looking forward to getting inside once the ribbon was cut.
“I’m going to get whatever I like and my hands can grab,” Wadsworth said.
Offering trendy clothing, shoes and also gifts, Be Free Boutique is the latest addition to Rising Sun’s downtown business community.
“We are so excited to add another business to Main Street,” said Mayor Travis Marion. “We are so thankful they are part of our community and we wish them so many years of success.”
Christie Stephens, co owner of Be Free Boutique along with Melissa Ferdinando, said the store was designed to honor the past but move into the future.
“We hope to contribute to the charm of Rising Sun,” Stephens said.
Two doors down at Rise N Grind Cafe, Angie Vanderhoef welcomed her new neighbors, calling them “fabulous.”
“Fashion can energize and it will do great things for the town,” Vanderhoef, owner of the 2-year-old cafe, said.
Vincent Sammons, president of the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce, was pleased to see another building that had been empty now a participant in the revitalization.
“We hope to continue down the block until all the buildings are viable,” Sammons said.
Marion mirrored that sentiment.
“Now we shift our attention to the other side of East Main Street and work on facades,” the mayor said.
And as the wide red ribbon was split by scissors, Stephens exclaimed, “We’re open for business!”
Store hours are Wednesday through Friday noon until 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 11-3 Sunday.
•••
Speaking of downtown Rising Sun, Bog Turtle Brewery is hosting a Spring Fling Parking Lot Party Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. The party will focus in the parking lot on the South Queen Street side of the brew pub with neighboring businesses joining in on the fun.
A new seasonal beer will be debuted while you enjoy live music.
Register now to take part in the free sidewalk chalk decorating contest at www.simpletix.com.The Art Den will have painting and kids activities, and Hair & Things will offer decorative hair braiding.
There will also be mini sessions of spiritual readings with Ellie Lieberman. Simpletix pre-registration is required for the readings, which will cost up to $40.
For details visit Bog Turtle Brewery at 10 East Main St. or find them on Facebook.
•••
Due to the impending forecast, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce has moved its picnic once again.
Now, the Annual Member Picnic will be held Friday in the chamber parking lot at 216 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton from noon until 2 p.m. Originally set for April 15, it was moved to April 22 because of rain and now the forecast is forcing the third change.
In announcing the new date Katie Lewis, executive director, hoped that the “third times a charm.”
Along with free burgers and hot dogs members can also pick up the new member directory. Lewis is asking that people RSVP for this new date.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is giving Mom extra love by celebrating Mother’s Day from April 25 through May 16. Shoppers are invited to celebrate not only Mom but other special women in your life with promotions, raffles and other events from participating businesses including Beans, Leaves, Etc., Kathy’s Corner Shop, Silver & Sassy/The Silver Buckle, Turkey Point Vineyard and Wyre Naturals.
Every purchase made at one of those businesses earns you a stamp on a postcard. A full card enters you in the gift basket raffle, the winner of which will be drawn May 21.
Bring Mom to North East May 9 for free Mother’s Day flowers from The Twisted Vine.
•••
If you are interested in how Cecil County or your business fared from the just-ended 90-day Maryland General Assembly session, attend a virtual 2021 Legislative Wrap Up April 29 at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting is hosted by the Government Relations Committee of the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, and attendees will hear from those members of the House of Delegates and Senate who represent Cecil County in Annapolis.
Go to cecilchamber.com to pre-register for the free wrap up.
•••
A New Jersey company has admitted to fault in an industrial accident that killed a Port Deposit man in 2019.
According to published reports, Dana Railcar, Inc. has pleaded guilty to willfully committing a violation, which resulted in the death of Justin Fields. The 29-year-old man was cleaning the inside of a tanker that had carried crude oil when he became oxygen-deprived and collapsed.
Fields died at Coxton Railyard about 30 minutes later. The cause of death was ruled to be asphyxiation.
Dana Railcar was fined $551,000. The investigation was the work of several agencies including the Department of Labor and OSHA.
•••
Funding has been received to conduct a Southern Chester County Internet Access Study, the Chester County Commissioners announced recently.
“It is difficult to believe that there are areas of Chester County that do not have strong digital access, but this is the case in pockets of the southern part of the county,” came a statement from Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline. “The ‘virtual’ world brought on by the pandemic has made internet coverage very necessary. We are pleased that the State has recognized this and awarded the funds needed to begin addressing it.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor has given Chester County a $200,000 grant for the study, which will analyze access and both businesses and residences in the areas surrounding the four school districts; Oxford, Avon Grove, Kennett and Unionville-Chadds Ford.
Look for the study to launch in July.
•••
The Elkton mayor and commissioners were on hand last week when the Dunkin’ in Big Elk Mall re-opened complete with its “Next Gen” design.
Calling it their “stores of the future” the Next Gen moniker means customers can expect faster drive thru service, free WiFi, increased energy efficiency, modern in-store design and premium pours.
“Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order,” a statement issued after the opening reads.
This is one of seven Dunkin stores owned by Aark Franchisee Network member Pradip Saha. Hours of operations are 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day.
•••
Bancroft Construction, an almost 50-year-old construction management company based in Wilmington, Del., has re-branded itself with a new logo, updated website and powerful messaging.
“2020 was a year like none other around the globe and it ultimately created a pivotal moment for us to reflect on how we can better serve our clients and communities.,” said Greg Sawka, president and CEO. “Our culture and guiding principles drive our professional and personal interactions and the positive feedback we receive daily from our valued internal and external stakeholders illuminates what makes Bancroft unique. Bancroft has an unwavering commitment to “Be Better” in all that we do.”
Aloysius, Butler & Clark worked with Bancroft on the new brand, which focuses on the company as problem solvers who are approachable and are partners in your next project.
Go to bancroftconstruction.com to see the new brand and website or for more information.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
