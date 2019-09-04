Happening this week around the county …
APG Federal Credit Union announced last week that it will open a new branch in the Rising Sun Towne Center in early 2020.
”APGFCU has a strong member base in the area and has been looking for some time for the right location to open a full-service branch to serve the Rising Sun community,” Brian Wilcox, vice president of marketing, said via email.
There’s been a loan center and ATM at 223-D E. Main St. since May 2013, but Wilcox said that when the full-service branch is open that loan center and ATM would move into the new location.
”The Rising Sun Towne Center is the ideal location. It’s the main retail node in the area, anchored by a grocery store,” he said.
APGFCU is moving into the space once occupied by Hibbett Sports, which closed in January. While it will be a full-service branch, there will be no drive thru option. Wilcox said officials felt that would create a pedestrian hazard.
”We made the decision to provide a walk-up ATM with a vestibule instead of a drive-thru due to safety concerns. There is high amount of pedestrian traffic, which travels across the sidewalk to the neighboring shops,” he said.
The ATM will be in a more secure location as well.
”The vestibule will limit exposure to weather conditions, and the ATM will be located in a convenient location in front of the branch,” he said.
“We are thrilled about this opportunity to extend our reach across Cecil County so we can help more people achieve, prosper and grow as member-owners of our financial cooperative,” APGFCU president and CEO Don W. Lewis said in a statement.
There are other branches in Cecil County at Chesapeake City, Elkton, North East and Cecil College’s Bay View campus.
UnWined is taking reservations for dinner, with a planned opening six months after a fire severely damaged the restaurant at 472 North Mauldin Ave. in North East.
The March 13 fire, ruled accidental by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, was discovered by police responding to a report of motion inside the restaurant just after 1 a.m.
John Bragg, who only took ownership of UnWined in December, took advantage of the fire to revamp the interior, making it lighter and cozier and updating heating, plumbing and air conditioning.
On the UnWined Facebook page, Bragg noted that he is not superstitious about a Friday the 13th opening and invited folks to call 410-287-4300. Leave a message for a callback to set your reservation. There will be plenty of dinner and drink specials including a new selection of wine, since most of his previous collection — more than 1,300 bottles — was destroyed in the fire.
”We look forward to seeing all of you back very soon,” the post reads.
The Art Den LLC will officially open for business Friday evening, with a ribbon cutting set for 6 p.m. followed by an evening of family-friendly activities with paint, clay and more. In fact, co-owners Bri Weidner and Chriztie Kaufmann want you to contribute to a huge mural inside their studio, with its entrance at South Queen Street, to the rear of the former Western Auto in Rising Sun.
While enjoying refreshments, check out all the classes to be offered. The first class, an intro to throwing (clay), scheduled for the next morning is already sold out. Ahead of the grand opening, The Art Den is open for walk-ins so people can explore what’s available from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, check out The Art Den LLC on Facebook or call 443-350-5525.
September means Fall Festival season at Milburn Orchards. Sept. 14-15 is Grandparents Weekend with free admission for all grandmas and grandpas accompanied by their grandchildren. Johnny Appleseed’s birthday will be celebrated Sept. 21-22 with fun, games and birthday cake. The last weekend of the month is Apple Harvest Celebration with cider, pies and of course apple cider doughnuts.
The celebrations take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the family-run orchard and farm store, 1495 Appleton Road north of Elkton. Call 410-398-1349 for details and admission information or go to www.milburnorchards.com
Northrop Grumman in Elkton has had a second successful test of its Attitude Control Motor for NASA’s Orion spacecraft launch abort system. The motor is produced at the plant on Thiokol Road.
The system was tested Aug. 23 and according to preliminary results every one of the eight high-pressure valves worked, according to plan. The test was part of a qualification process for the Artemis 2, NASA’s manned deep space exploration mission.
Northrup Grumman is working the project under contract with Lockheed Martin, who is the primary contractor of the Orion program.
More than 140 Delmarva Power Company employees and contractors are in Florida helping with recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The storm is expected to pound the Atlantic Coast for the next few days, after destroying the Grand Bahamas over the weekend. The crews left Friday, prepared to be assigned to help utilities there restore power.
“Energy companies from across the country have supported our responses to major storms here, and we are glad to return the favor,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president, in a statement. “We are proud of our dedicated employees and contractors who are answering the call for help to support what is expected to be a monumental restoration effort.”
Delmarva crews will work with other utilities as part of the mutual assistance networks, which are coordinating recovery efforts in the south.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
