Happening this week in and around Cecil County:
Amtrak has earmarked $130 million dollars in repairs and renovations in the North East Corridor, $124 million of which will be invested this summer.
Work is being done now through Sept. 30 and could mean passenger delays, Amtrak officials warn. Among the work targeted is 25 miles of track being updated, 40 track switches being replaced and a million feet of surfacing along NEC. This final project is in preparation for high speed rail service.
Much of the work is being done overnight to reduce commuter impact.
•••
Dunkin’ has announced that a Bohemia Manor High School graduate was among the winners of $125,000 in scholarships awarded recently.
Julia Walz, a member of the Class of 2023, will receive $2,500 from the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program. Walz is headed to University of Maryland College Park this fall to study Kinesiology. Before that, she will be among the winners honored Aug. 2 at Nationals Park.
Scholarships were awarded to 50 students from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
•••
Collin Cessna is the featured artist for August at The Palette & The Page in Elkton. The Baltimore County artist will have his work on display throughout the month but especially during the First Friday Elkton Art Loop from 5 until 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
The opening reception includes book signings with authors Joann Dawson and Karen Leppert with music provided by Em McKeever.
Cessna’s gallery is entitled “Essentially Ein Plein Air.”
•••
Elkton Alliance is collecting non-perishable foods and school supplies as part of the celebration of its 25th Anniversary. The Alliance is collecting pens and pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks and filler paper, folders, glue sticks, backpacks and more. Also needed are food items for students that receive free or reduced price meals at school to assure they have food to eat on weekends.
The 25th Anniversary celebration is set for Aug. 11, so get your donations together and get ready to help.
•••
Girlfriend’s Day will be celebrated July 30 from noon until 5 p.m. at Broken Spoke Winery in Earleville, Cafe on the Bay in Chesapeake City and Deep Blue at Kitty Knight House in Georgetown. Park and take the shuttle from each of these locations where your $33 admission includes transportation, specials, food trucks and shopping!
Part of the fun is a wine tasting at Gallorette Boutique in Chesapeake City.
Get tickets and more information at https://www.brokenspokewinery.com/events/girlfriends-day-2023.
•••
The 19th Annual Newark Food and Brew Festival happens Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. at 13 different venues in the central business district.
The event showcases more than 45 craft and imported beers, pairing them with an array of foods created just for Food and Brew. Newark Food and Brew is presented by The Newark Partnership and Out & About Magazine.
“The event is one of Newark’s most loved summer events. From classic neighborhood staples to new Delaware favorites, you’ll find surprises up and down Main Street and beyond,” said Mark Arehart, executive director of The Newark Partnership. “Make sure to stop by and do some shopping at our local retailers, too!”
For a complete list of participating restaurants and shops go to NewarkFoodandBrewFest.com.
•••
Fulton Forward Foundation has given $30,000 to Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna in honor of its 30th Anniversary.
The funds will be used in several ways across the non-profit’s direct service programs such as Homeownership, Home Repair and Financial Literacy.
To find out more about the work being done or how you can get involved go to habitatsusq.org.
•••
Karen Michaels State Farm Insurance Agency in North East is hosting a Back to School Bash Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Come enjoy free face painting from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and a free back to school photo by Emily Hayes Photography. There will also be free State Farm merch.
Bring school supplies to help families in need in the community for the Stuff the Jeep Campaign. Shop with local vendors which includes snowballs by Dole’s Essentials. Vendor space is still available. Call 410-287-5800.
The Back to School Bash will be at 2280 Pulaski Highway in North East.
•••
A Harford County woman is among eight Maryland residents chosen so far for the Maryland Lottery 50th Anniversary Cash Bash with a top prize of up to $5 million possible.
Bonita Klein is a Forest Hill resident whose name was drawn by lottery officials.
This is a second chance contest where contestants enter with $50 worth of already purchased lottery tickets from a past game. Eligible tickets include non-winning scratch offs as well as winning on non winning Pick 3, 4 and 5 tickets, Bonus Match 5, Multi-Match, Mega Millions, Powerball, Cash4Life, FAST PLAY, Keno, Packaged Keno-to-Go, and Racetrax.
The deadline to enter in midnight Aug. 1. The final two contestants will be drawn Aug. 2. On Sept. 8 is when all 10 will learn what each has won. Five will get $10,000. For four others the prize is $25,000. One winner will walk away with a prize ranging from $100,000 to $5 million.
Get details on how to enter at https://rewards.mdlottery.com/pia.
•••
Union Hospital in Elkton, part of the ChristianaCare Health System, has been given a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades.By being named it places Union Hospital among the top 10% of short term acute care hospitals in the country. Additionally, it is one of only 5 in Maryland to be so named.
“At ChristianaCare, we commit to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow,” said Kert F. Anzilotti, M.D., MBA, FACR, system chief medical officer. “We are proud that Healthgrades has recognized our deep commitment to excellence in patient safety. This award belongs to all our Union Hospital caregivers.”
•••
Home sales in Cecil County dropped almost 35% from where it was a year ago, according to Maryland REALTORS.
June 2022 saw 165 homes sold, but only 105 in the same period this year. Meanwhile, the average cost of those homes sold rose more than 11%; from $336,357 to $374,046.
There are also fewer homes for sale, the most recent survey indicates. There was an inventory of 228 homes in June 2022, while June 2023 only had 197 listed. In the same vein, there are also fewer new listings; down to 120 from 153 a year ago.
•••
Cecil College and Susquehanna Workforce Network have joined forces to offer a Trucking Careers Job Fair Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon. This is a free opportunity for experienced drivers to learn about new and better opportunities with companies such as Builders First Choice, Cecil Transit, Estes Express Lines, Gordon Food Service, Harford Transit LINK, Maryland Portable Concrete, MTM Ventures, Inc., and Tipton Trucking.
The Trucking Careers Job Fair will be held at the SWN office located at 1275 West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
For more information contact SWN at 410-996-0550.
•••
Chester County government has once again been recognized by the National Association of Counties and the Center for Digital Government for its commitment to digital technology.
The county is fourth in the nation for governments with a population from 500,000 to 999,999 for its best digital technology practices. Chester County made it into the Top 10 last year and moved up in the latest rankings.
In a joint statement, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2023 Digital Counties Survey winner and to be recognized for the improvements we have made which moved us further up in the national ranking.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.