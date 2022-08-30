NORTH EAST — After many years of vendor markets and craft shows, Alexandria Nooft is about to open Belle’s Acres in a store inside West Street Village.
NORTH EAST — After many years of vendor markets and craft shows, Alexandria Nooft is about to open Belle’s Acres in a store inside West Street Village.
Opening day is Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at 32 South Main St. in North East. The first 25 shoppers in the door will get a reusable Belle’s Acres bag.
“I’ve been doing farmer’s markets and St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market,” Nooft said. “I’ll still do them, but this is close to home.”
“I hope our following is going to follow us here,” she added.
The days leading up to her grand opening has found Nooft busy making sure she has all her display shelves filled with her signature lines of scented goats milk soaps, EVOO lotions, balms and other skin and hair care.
“We have stuff for men such as beard balm and Mountain Man soap,” she said, adding the soap and beard balm are top sellers.
She makes lotions and creams too, which help with such maladies as arthritis, muscle cramps, eczema and psoriasis.
She adds natural ingredients such as magnesium for muscle cramps and, for arthritis, it’s arnica and emu oil.
“The best way to get it is through your skin. It’s a nice, steady release,” Nooft said.
Check out the other natural healing products for tired eyes, bug bites and dry lips.
Of course, who can resist the luxury of a bar of goats milk soap in the shower in a favorite fragrance such as lavender, lilac, or even seasonal favorites such as pumpkin spice and apple.
“Goats milk is rich in fat, vitamin E and lactic acid,” Nooft explained. The goats milk comes from her mother’s farm and the products are made in Nooft’s little soap shop. Each comes in a sheer bag, which Nooft points out doubles as a scrubber while the ribbon allows for hanging to dry until the next use.
Although the doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nooft will officially cut the ribbon at 1 p.m.
Belle’s Acres will be open every Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Find out more at the Belle’s Acres Facebook page.
