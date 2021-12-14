Shannon and Lorri Lockard will be closing their store, Beans, Leaves, Etc. at the end of the month after 27 years in business. The couple plans to operate online and do vendor events and will remain open on weekends through Jan. 15th, 2022 to clear inventory.
That’s how Lorri Lockard describes her business model these days as she and her husband Shannon prepare to close Beans, Leaves, Etc. at 18 South Main St. in North East.
The Lockards announced on their Facebook page that their 27-year-old specialty coffee, tea and gift shop would close at the end of the year.
“We’ll be here on weekends through January 15,” Lorri said. “Whatever’s left we’ll sell online.”
As word got out about the closing the couple has been seeing a lot more traffic in the shop.
“A lot of our regular customers are coming in and wishing us well and buying one last time,” Lorri said.
The Lockards have been in the current location a little over a year, in a move that Lorri described at that time as the right thing for their business. The former location was cramped and dark, she said. With the new location they were able to spread out and offer more products including oils and vinegars in a variety of flavors.
Both still work full time jobs and were relying on employees to run the shop during the week.
Brad Carillo, owner of Elk River Brewing Company in Elkton, also owns the building the Lockards have been renting. He said Monday he doesn’t know who the next tenant will be.
“My company here is growing,” he said of the brewery at 112 East Main St. “I have a lot on my plate.”
Meanwhile, Beans, Leaves, Etc. continues to welcome customers looking for artisanal and seasonal flavors of loose teas and coffee beans ground while you wait.
“I loved the blends. That was the best part,” said Denise Ricks, a customer who only heard the news when she was in the store Saturday to shop. The Christmas Berry Jingle is a favorite of hers.
The couple has been doing vendor events, which Lorri said was a lot of fun. Shannon, on the other hand, wishes the close could be canceled.
“I’m not super happy,” Shannon said of the decision to close. “I’m going to miss it all.”
“We had a good run,” Lorri said. “Now that we’re moving out we may move forward.”
