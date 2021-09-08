The U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Quartet performed a selection of songs that brought the audience back to World War II and the Korean War as part of Bainbridge Day in Port Deposit in 2018. This Sunday a US Navy Brass Quintet will perform at 2 p.m. at Port Deposit Presbyterian Church.
PORT DEPOSIT — A year after the pandemic forced Bainbridge Day to be compressed onto a computer screen, the event that salutes those who served there, and remembers the history of the former US Naval Base is back on Main Street Sunday.
All the events are free and open to the public.
Starting at noon with speeches and stories from Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-35th) and Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley, visitors will also be able to tour the USNTC Bainbridge Museum and The Paw Paw Museum.
“The whole day begins on the steps of the Bainbridge Museum, 6 South Main St,” said Joanne Bierly with the Port Deposit Heritage Corp., the non-profit in charge of the Paw Paw Museum.
All the businesses in the center of town will be ready for visitors along with a handful of vendors next door to the Bainbridge Museum.
Carolyn Spencer with the USNTC Bainbridge Museum said shuttle service will be available. Visitors can park in the lot across from Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 South Main St., and ride to the center of town and to the Paw Paw Museum.
“The bus will go from one end of town to the other. Just wave it down,” Spencer said.
Port Deposit Presbyterian Church, 44 South Main., will host a 2 p.m. concert by the US Navy Brass Quintet.
Bainbridge United States Naval Training Center closed more than 50 years ago. Port Deposit annexed the 1,200-acre site into its borders in 1999. After decades of failed attempts, the Bainbridge Development Corporation has finally found success in getting the site cleaned and is preparing for construction of distribution warehouses on 400 acres off Jacob Tome Highway.
In its heyday Bainbridge was the largest town in Cecil County with some 50,000 residents and its own hospital, movie theater and more.
Because of that construction on the former naval base the popular tours of what’s left of the buildings can’t happen this year. Bierly said that could return in the future once construction is completed.
