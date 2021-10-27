Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
You may have visited the mobile boutique at various events around Cecil County but now you can visit Aspen Lee Boutique at its new storefront on South Bridge Street in Elkton.
“I’ve been in business three years,” said boutique owner Shelby Huss. “We also had a boutique in our basement, which wasn’t ideal.”
So Huss made the leap to a 1,500-square foot store at 230 B South Bridge St.
“We’ve decided to go all in,” she said.
Aspen Lee Boutique offers women’s clothing and accessories, which are an extension of Huss and her own personal style and taste. She’s friends with the owners of Teal Antler and Stevie Lynn’s boutiques and said they all shop the same vendors but come out with different merchandise.
“It’s our taste. We share what we love,” Huss said.
She went for the rustic look, decorating with reclaimed barn wood. Along with fashion she’s also filling the shelves with unique Christmas gift items and candles.
Aspen Lee Boutique officially opens Nov. 6 and will be open six days a week, likely from 11 a.m. until 6 or 7 p.m. Huss said.
“We’ll probably be open seven says a week for holiday shopping,” she said.
Find out more at aspenleeboutique.com or find them on Facebook.
•••
Radial, Inc. has officially opened its first fulfillment center in Maryland, operating the Alo and Bella + Canvas distribution center in North East Commons.
While Radial was on hand for the opening of the brand names earlier this month, it made its own announcement last week, adding that it is actively working to hire 100 full time employees and another 400 for seasonal work. Those full time positions include management opportunities.
Go to https://www.radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce for a full list of North East center jobs.
Alo is a well known brand for yoga and active wear while Bella + Canvas is the #2 blank T-shirt company in the US.
•••
What had been Matthew’s Hallmark in the Big Elk Mall for decades is now Norman’s Hallmark.
Norman’s Hallmark acquisition includes seven other Gold Crown stores such as stores in Newark and Wilmington, Del. Based in Newtown, Pa., Norman’s now has nearly 70 stores including a brand new location in Phoenixville, Pa.
Fans of the many Hallmark items including Christmas ornaments and other seasonal decor can now shop online at normanshallmark.com
•••
Speaking of Big Elk Mall, Planet Fitness in Big Elk Mall had a party Tuesday to celebrate the completion of their $1.6 million expansion and renovation project.
Victor Brick, co-owner, said when it was opened in 2011 he had not expected the demand he would see for the gym and its amenities.
“We would have expanded the first year we were here if we could because the response was so overwhelming,” Brick said. The square footage grew by 4,000 feet and now boasts 18,500 square feet. The PF Black Card Spa area has been enhanced, locker rooms are updated and new tile and a front desk greet members at the door.
New equipment has been added including strength equipment, PF360 modular training machine and TRX suspension training.
”Our investment and improvements to the Elkton club will further position us a state-of the-art fitness center, where members can enjoy our comfortable, friendly, “judgment free” environment, our free unlimited fitness training classes, and our vast selection of cardio and strength equipment,” Brick said.
Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
(Cecil Whig reporter Matt Hooke helped with this story)
•••
Mission BBQ opened its 110th location Tuesday and the 21st in Maryland.
Located at 627 Bel Air Road in Bel Air, Md., the restaurant held numerous private events leading up to its public grand opening. Those private events were benefits for such organizations at the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union Benevolent Fund, the Judy Hinch Benevolent Fund and the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation.
In its mission statement, Mission BBQ states there is nothing more American than BBQ.
“And nobody is more American than the brave men and women whoo have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country.”
Those who dine in will find a highly patriotic decor filled with tributes and, at noon every day, you are invited to join in the singing of the National Anthem.
Oh and Mission BBQ is hiring. Go to https://mission-bbq.com/join-our-team/
•••
In an effort to encourage businesses to begin or grow their apprentice programs Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently launched a $3.2 million Employer Incentive Program, which reimburses a company up to half the cost of hiring a person and training them in a specific trade. For smaller companies that reimbursement can go as high as 75%.
“By investing in this new Employer Incentive Plan, we are supporting the growth and future of Maryland’s highly successful Registered Apprenticeship programs, sponsors, employers, and apprentices,” Hogan said. “Maryland continues to be a national leader in workforce development, job training, and apprenticeships, and it is critical that we continue to invest in our skilled workforce. Apprenticeships have proven to be a tremendously successful workforce development strategy, and I encourage businesses from all industries to utilize this program.”
There are more than 11,000 apprenticeships already in the state working and learning in one of the approved programs. In April Hogan announced that 27 new trades had been added to the program during the pandemic.
For more information go to MDapprenticeship.com
•••
West Cecil Health Center is the recipient of $601,376, part of a $12 million share of American Rescue Plan funding from Maryland’s Congressional delegation.
John Ness, president and CEO of the Conowingo facility, said the money would be used for capital improvements.
“We’re doing repairs and upgrades,” Ness said. “When the building was built we didn’t have ha pandemic. It was made wide open. We need to build in a little more COVID-friendly space.”
While the public won’t see much of that, what it will see is a long-awaited addition to the community health care service West Cecil provides. “The big thing is a mobile medical outreach van.”
“We’ve never had a mobile van before. We can go out in the community to different events,” Ness added.
The van would be equipped for testing, vaccination clinics, health screenings and other services, allowing West Cecil to reach those who may not be able to get to the center on Rock Springs Road.
The deadline to get the funds spent is September 2024.
•••
Cecil County businesses, non-profits and residents impacted by Tropical Storm Ida can now apply for relief through the US Small Business Administration.
These are low-interest loans with rates below 2% for homeowners, 2% for non-profits and just under 3% for businesses. Acceptance of the loan can be delayed up to 6 months for those who want to wait to see what their insurance will cover. Working capital loans are also available for businesses and non-profits.
Those interested in applying can do so through Nov. 5 at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Libraries, 485 Mauldin Avenue.
The remnants of the hurricane blew through Cecil County Aug. 31-Sept. 1 dropping an average of 8 inches of rain. Businesses along South Bridge Street in Elkton and Sun Valley Mobile Home Park in Rising Sun were most affected.
So far SBA has awarded more than $1 billion in disaster assistance connected to the storm.
•••
Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its awards to be given in the spring.
Through Jan. 1 nominate for citizen of the year, organization of the year and business of the year.
Last year’s winners were Clarissa Sharrow, Rotary Club of Oxford and Oxford Plumbing and Heating.
For details and a nomination form go to https://oxfordpa.org/award-dinner-nomination-information
Meanwhile chamber members recently raised $2,500 for the Pennsylvania chapter of the Wounded Warriors Project. The check was presented from proceeds of the Roar to the Rock Motorcycle Ride in September.
•••
It’s time to fire up Cash for Christmas with the Elkton Chamber & Alliance. Participating businesses give $50 toward the cash prize and two items for gift baskets. In return the Cash for Christmas promotion encourages shoppers to come through your doors Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 and spend at least $10 to be entered to win.
The deadline to join is Oct. 29. Call 410-398-5076 or stop in the office at 101 East Main St. to enroll.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor its Nov. 19 First Responders Appreciation Dinner to be held at Minker Banquet Hall in Perryville.
Every law enforcement agency and volunteer fire company in Cecil County will be invited to honor one of their own to represent them at the dinner that will “Recognize Our Local Heroes.”
Anyone else that would like to attend will pay $40 per person.
To become a sponsor, which includes tickets to the event and recognition contact Katie Lewis, klewis@cecilchamber.com
•••
The Women’s Civic League of North East recently celebrated its 70th Anniversary with a Tea Party at the new North East branch of Cecil County Public Libraries.
Beginning with only five women, the group continues with a larger membership today and supports literacy programs in North East and Cecil County. This includes their participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The Women’s Civic League also supports North East Elementary School and the Upper Bay Museum.
If you would like to learn more, or join the Women’s Civic League of North East visit https://www.wclnortheast.org/ or find them on Facebook.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.