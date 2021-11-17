Happening this week in and around Cecil County …
She’s been open less than a week, but already Shelby Huss is excited about Aspen Lee Boutique on South Bridge Street in Elkton.
“I’m meeting a lot of great people,” Huss said Monday. “I met some people who have been shopping online with me for years.”
Aspen Lee Boutique was a traveling show with clothing set up in a trailer decked out with shelves and racks. That was in addition to her online presence. However Huss decided it was time to go brick and mortar and last Saturday was the grand opening at 230 B South Bridge St.
Through the holidays Aspen Lee Boutique will be open Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11-7, 10-6 Saturday and 11-5 Sundays. Look for door buster deals Black Friday. For Small Business Saturday, Huss is cooking up gift card deals.
Stay tuned.
•••
Medline is holding another hiring event Nov. 17 for its Perryville Distribution Center. Starting pay for these jobs is $21 per hour with bonuses and other incentives.
Recognized by LinkedIn and Forbes as a top company and best employer, Medline offers many opportunities for career advancement.
Interviews will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/ufjhyfbh to set up an interview time. When you arrive at Medline make sure to bring your photo ID and prepare to take a tour of the state of the art facility located at 239 Belvedere Road.
•••
Bring the kids (and the kids at heart) to Breakfast with Santa at Kitty Knight House, 14028 Augustine Herman Highway in Georgetown.
There are two dates for the fun-filled brunch featuring a pancake breakfast, DIY ornament station, hot cocoa bar, holiday gift making and a photo with Santa.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Toy Donation Drive.
Tickets are $18.95 per person. Go to www.KittyKnight.com/events to reserve seats or for more information.
Kitty Knight House is also taking reservations for its Thanksgiving offerings; Dinner at the Kitty or a take home Thanksgiving Kit.
•••
Nominations are being accepted until Jan. 11, 2022 for the National Small Business Week Awards.
The awards, to be given in the first week of May 2022, will recognize businesses assisted by the Small Business Administration for their achievements and contributions.
There are six categories and within a few of those are other awards. Nominate for Small Business Person of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year, Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery, Federal Procurement Awards, SBA Resource Partner Awards and Small Business Investment Company of the Year.
Forms and more information is available at sba.gov/nsbw.
•••
North East Chamber of Commerce is looking for members to serve on its 2022 Board of Directors.
Those interested should contact Doris Behnke, a current board member and owner of Turkey Point Vineyard & Tasting Room, at dbehnke@umd.edu
•••
Tactical Shepherd will offer its final Utah Non-resident Carry Permit Class for 2021 on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shop, 1573 Theodore Road in Rising Sun.
Course cost of $100 includes fingerprinting and a passport photo. For more information or to register call 410-914-8093 or go to TacticalShepherd.com. Tactical Shepherd also offers a Handgun Qualification License class.
•••
CFG Bank and Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership are the presenting sponsors of a Dec. 1 virtual conference on Sustainability in Manufacturing.
Running from 8 until 11 a.m. this virtual event will feature representatives of such manufacturers as Aquafin, Stanley Black & Decker, Lion Brothers and C-Care as well as the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland and Maryland Energy Administration.
Registration is $40 per person. Get registered at https://rmisustainabilityconf.vfairs.com/
•••
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday are coming. With all the heartburn about nationwide supply chain issues the focus is on small business more than ever.
“Small Business Saturday is a reminder to support local business and in turn, encourage financial growth and prosperity within our community,” said the North East Chamber of Commerce in a statement.
The chamber offers its directory at https://northeastchamber.org/membership-directory/ so shoppers can know where to buy their holiday gifts close to home.
•••
While we’re on the subject, add another shopping holiday to your calendar: Pink Friday.
Held on the Friday before Black Friday, Nov. 19., Christie Stephens, co-owner of Be Free Boutique in Rising Sun said that while Pink Friday is similar to Small Business Saturday, it’s also different.
”This is a national event created specifically for boutiques,” said Stephens, adding that businesses can register their participation. Stephens and co-owner Melissa Ferdinando got involved in Pink Friday to encourage people to #ShopSmallFirst.
Ashley Anderson at The Boutique Hub, a business group representing these small, upscale stores, started Pink Friday in response to the pandemic.
“Small businesses took a massive hit last year,” Anderson said. “The amount of small businesses that closed last year is monumental, and the trickle-down of that has a devastating impact on communities around the country. If a business didn’t close last year, they’re now faced with employment issues, inflation, immense supply issues, and a hefty increase in shipping costs. Now, more than ever, it’s our duty to support those businesses that are the heart of our communities and local economies.”
To celebrate Pink Friday, Be Free Boutique is offering door busters, gift bundles and specials on gift card purchases.
Also, Be Free Boutique officially opens a Pop-Up Store in Bel Air on Thursday morning.
“It’s temporary. We have a 60-day lease,” Stephens said of the shop-within-a-shop at With Love Beauty Bar & Studios, 831 Baltimore Pike, Unit 7.
•••
Tiffani Earl is the new program director for Wayfarer’s House, part of the ministry of Meeting Ground in Elkton.
Earl is a Cecil County native, having graduated first from Perryville High School and then earning a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Salisbury University.
Wayfarer’s House is a women’s shelter helping women in crisis situations. Meeting Ground operates several shelter houses, the Mary Randall Center and the Emergency Winter Shelter; all geared toward ending homelessness and instilling dignity.
•••
The Christmas Village is about to launch at Sonetta Community Market, 2084 Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
Every one of the four Saturdays leading up to Christmas the Christmas Village will offer shoppers unique gifts from local crafters and artisans. The village will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec 4, 11 and 18.
Sonetta Community Market is open every Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10-6 and Saturday 10-4 through Dec. 20.
•••
ChristianaCare has announced several leadership changes made to help the healthcare company support its strategic goals.
Those goals include optimal health, exceptional experience and organizational vitality.
Dia Williams Adams is the new vice president of development. Vice president of Perioperative Services is now William Bryant III. Appointed vice president of Patient Care Services for Women and Children is Lauri Littleton.
The new vice president of ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Research Institute is Leslie Mulshenock.
Joan Pirrung has been appointed Chief Nursing Officer for ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton. Pirrung comes to this post after serving as vice president of Patient Care Services for Nursing at Union Hospital.
The chair of the Department of Anesthesiology is Dr. Matthew Powell. The former corporate director of IT Cloud Innovation, Kristen Raber, is now vice president of System Integration.
Tanisha Raiford has been named vice president of Compliance as well as Chief Compliance Officer, coming to ChristianaCare from Cornell Medical Center in New York.
The new vice president of Population Health Operations is Anthony Reed. Eric Schantzenbach has assumed the role of vice president of Change Leadership.
•••
After a 32-year gap, the Maryland Department of Commerce has once again received the Presidential Award for Export Service from the U.S. Commerce Department.
The award – which went specifically to the state’s Office of International Investment and Trade – was given Nov. 5 by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Citing the office’s significant contributions to increase U.S. exports and its support of dozens of trade missions over the last four years, Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M Schulz called the award “a tremendous honor.”
“I am so proud of the work of our international team to not only grow Maryland’s exports, but to contribute to the growth of U.S. exports as well,” Schulz said. “We have made exporting a priority, creating innovative programs that help Maryland companies learn how to export and connect with new global partners and supporting our companies that attend international trade shows with grants and expert guidance. We have been able to work with hundreds of companies over the years to find new customers and partners for their products and services and we look forward to continuing this important work.”
•••
Could your business benefit from more creative use of Adobe products in the workplace?
Cecil County Public Library’s Business Information Center is offering a free class teaching the use of Adobe Creative Cloud starting Dec. 8 at the North East branch of the CCPL system. Class topics will be Intro to Photoshop, Intro to Illustrator, Intermediate Photoshop and Intermediate Illustrator.
The Photoshop classes are on the 8th and 22nd from 2 until 3 p.m. while the jIllustrator classes are offered Dec. 9 and 23 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m.
Register at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/services/bic
The North East branch is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
•••
Deep Roots, a ministry for families experiencing homelessness based in Earleville and Easterseals of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore were among the benefactors of the recent Charity Golf Outing hosted by Artesian Resources Corporation. This 10th annual event raised over $100,000 to be shared by various charities in the utility’s service territory.
Over the 10 years of the golf outing Artesian has raised more than $500,000.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.