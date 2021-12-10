ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of License Commissioners denied a request from the son of the owner of Archway Inn in Earleville to maintain the liquor license of the now-closed business.
Lawrence Scott, attorney for the liquor board, told Michael Darrell, son of the Inn’s owner, that the board empathizes with him but its hands are tied.
“The ability of the liquor board to be reasonable and to grant extensions is not done in a vacuum,” Scott told Darrell Wednesday morning. “But we have to consider individuals and surrounding licensees.”
Karen Graves purchased Archway Inn at 2835 Crystal Beach Road in 2004. It was supposed to be sold at auction in 2019 and Darrell kept the liquor license in good standing to help with the sale. However, according to the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation the property remains in Graves’ name.
Darrell told the board he had every intention of keeping the license in force but suffered a number of things that prevented that, including an accident that kept him in the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for a month. He attended the meeting wearing protective boots on each foot.
He told the board that — in his absence — a family member took over, selling all the contents of the building.
“It left me with nothing,” Darrell said. “He robbed me with a pen. I have no inventory. I didn’t think my own family would rob me.”
His request to the board was a two-day extension to allow for the transfer of the property to a new owner. The property would have more value with the liquor license.
However, Steve Miller, chairman of the liquor board, said there was nothing more the board could do.
“We gave you several breaks. At this point in time this liquor board cannot help you,” Miller said.
