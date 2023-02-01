ELKTON — After months of searching, Elkton Alliance has named Alicia Calhoun as its new executive director.
With three decades of non-profit experience, Calhoun is also no stranger to Elkton. Born and raised in the town, her dad owned and operated Jimmie’s Shoe Repair on Main Street. Her parents, Jimmie and Ruth Crump, were fixtures for decades.
“I remember going to Stanley’s News Stand and getting gum. I remember the relationships and camaraderie they had with their fellow business owners and the community,” Calhoun said. “When I saw this role, what caused me to apply was my history in this town.”
Danielle Carroll, president of the Elkton Alliance Board of Directors, said the board searched for four months to replace Jessica Price, who left the position in June.
“We got a lot of applications and we reviewed 26,” Carroll said of the process. “Seven were interviewed.”
“It takes a certain combination of skillsets, passion and personality to be able to do this job,” Carroll said. It’s what the board saw in Calhoun.
As she visits Elkton Alliance members and gets more familiar with the businesses and also the customer base, Calhoun said she has a long list of goals that all begins with collaboration.
“I really believe my strength is relationship building,” she said. “One of my main focuses is to get to know our business owners and collaborate with the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and Cecil County Tourism.”
Calhoun said the goal is to make Elkton a destination where people can dine, shop and be entertained.
“We are making the transition from a place you don’t want to be, to a place you really want to be,” she said, adding that even the existing businesses know that more restaurants and breweries are needed.
“If Spork and C3ntral Tavern are full, (customers) are going to leave. It’s about infusing the area. It’s not about competition,” Carroll said. “Main streets have about a 10-year cycle and COVID accelerated that. So how do we bring in new businesses and make them successful? How do we, as an alliance, build these complementary clusters?”
Calhoun spent the past 30 years working for a national produce trade association in nearby Newark, Del. She hopes to use those contacts to grow the Elkton Farmer’s Market. She also brings experience in volunteer and event management and program development to the role.
Both Calhoun and Carroll invite anyone with suggestions for what to attract to Elkton to reach out and contact them. They also encourage people with concerns or complaints to contact them, rather than airing it out on social media.
“People need to reach out and not make assumptions,” Carroll said.
The phone number for Elkton Alliance is 410-398-5076 and the office is located at 101 East Main St.
