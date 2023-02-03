RISING SUN — With a new governor in Annapolis and an appreciable turnover in the Maryland executive and legislative branches, Cecil County farmers learned Monday morning that they will need to be even more vigilant during the current 90-day session of the Maryland General Assembly.
Cecil Young Farmers hosted its annual Legislative Breakfast at Calvert Grange in Rising Sun Monday morning, serving up scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes and Chesapeake Gold Farms yogurt and bringing together farmers and legislators.
Del. Kevin Hornberger, R-Dist 35B, said he is still learning the names of the new delegates and senators.
“There’s been a 30% turnover,” Hornberger said, adding there are new chairs of committees and subcommittees.
Now in his third term, Hornberger said he still can’t understand how agriculture can be such a divisive issue. He said he spends some of his time educating metropolitan legislators about farming and fighting perceptions.
“They are believing things that just aren’t true,” Hornberger said. “We’re there as a shield ... to tell what farming is really about.”
Wayne Stafford, president of Maryland Farm Bureau and recently elected to the American Farm Bureau board representing the northeast region, said there’s been an increase in urban farming with city farmers planting vegetables in empty lots. However, that’s an exception.
“City areas have no agriculture and no interest in ag,” Stafford said. That makes getting support for farmers in Annapolis hard. “We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
That turnover in the Maryland General Assembly didn’t escape Sen. Jason Gallion either.
“I think I’m still the only full-time farmer in the legislature,” Gallion, R-Dist. 35 said. He’s a member of the new “Education, Energy and Environment” Committee, also known as “Triple E.”
“We were successful last year in keeping farm issues from being moved from Maryland Department of Agriculture to Maryland Department of the Environment,” Gallion said.
Parker Welch, Director of Organization for Maryland Farm Bureau, will work again this year on one issue that died last year.
“Right now there’s no money in the budget for tire recycling,” Welch said. He also noted that the funds for community fairs, such as the Cecil County Fair, is dwindling. “We’re hoping to get more money for that.”
Ag education is a priority for the Maryland Farm Bureau, Welch said.
“We’re trying to get more funding to deliver ag curriculum,” he said. The 90-day session began Jan. 11 and approximately 1,000 bills have been given committee assignments. “So far we don’t have a lot of bills we’re following or opposing this year.”
There was a consensus that Kevin Atticks, the new Secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will do a good job on behalf of farmers.
“Kevin brings a lot of expectations to this job,” said Steve Connelly, MDA Deputy Secretary. “He’ll be making sure our legislature is doing smart things for agriculture.”
Gallion agreed, pointing to Atticks’ experiences in brewing, vineyards and other farm industries.
“We want someone who is going to work with us in ag,” the senator said.
“He’s an organizer,” Hornberger said of Atticks. “He’s very good at organizing and bringing people together.”
Atticks was tapped by Gov. Wes Moore. He’s been executive director of Brewers Association of Maryland, Maryland Distillers Guild and Maryland Wineries Association, served on the board of Future Harvest and founds Grow & Fortify, a non-profit committed to helping the craft alcohol industry and supporting value-added agriculture enterprises.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said, in her new appointment to the Maryland Association of Counties board, she is part of the fight against mandates coming down from the state and federal level.
“We are saying, ‘Hey, as counties we do not want this put on us,’” Hornberger said. “We want to be able to opt in or opt out. That’s the value of MACO.”
Among those mandates, the one that affects farms has to do with food waste applications as fertilizer.
“Although it may be a good solution for some farms it’s not for all farms but the state tries to make it a mandate,” Del. Hornberger said.
