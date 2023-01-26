At the Winter Agronomy Meeting held Thursday at Calvert Grange, Doris Behnke, Cecil County Extension Principal Resident Agent, introduced Sam Covington, a new hire who is the Nutrient Management Advisor for Cecil and Kent counties.
At the Winter Agronomy Meeting held Thursday at Calvert Grange, Doris Behnke, Cecil County Extension Principal Resident Agent, introduced Sam Covington, a new hire who is the Nutrient Management Advisor for Cecil and Kent counties.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jim Calao, administrator of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Weed Control Program, was one of the featured speakers Thursday at the Winter Agronomy Meeting at Calvert Grange.
RISING SUN — The Winter Agronomy Meeting was held Thursday at Calvert Grange, bringing together Cecil County’s agriculture community to hear from county and state officials about such topics including pesticide regulation, nutrient management and farm stress.
The morning sessions gave updates on pesticide regulations and spotted lantern fly and offered paraquat training and information on sprayer calibrations.
Farmers earned Continuing Education credits toward their Nutrient Applicator training in the afternoon session.
Jim Calao, administrator of Weed Control Programs for Maryland Department of Agriculture, told the audience about efforts to eliminate noxious weeds and control invasive weeds.
“It’s called a noxious weed if it’s harmful to the environment or to animals,” Calao said. Noxious weeds are those regulated by the Annotated Code of Maryland (COMAR). On the list of noxious weeds is Johnsongrass, shattercane, Canada thistle, plumeless thistle, bull thistle and musk or nodding thistle. “Invasives are problems but they are not regulated.”
Invasives are such weeds as mile a minute, phragmites and kudzu.
“Have you driven down 276 into Port Deposit? That’s covered with kudzu,” he said, adding bamboo is also considered invasive.
“In 2020 Palmer Amaranth and water hemp was added to the list of noxious weeds. In 2021 multi flora rose was removed,” he said. “Palmer Amaranth is a zero tolerance weed. Pull it up, bag it and throw it away.”
It’s been found in Cecil County so far only in Fair Hill and Warwick. Calao said Cecil County’s Weed Control Division — in cooperation with MDA — sprays for noxious weeds including those Palmer Amaranth patches.
“We want to form a Weed Advisory Board in each county,” he said, but added Cecil County also needs to hire a Weed Control Coordinator. That position is currently vacant.
Weed Control employees find problem areas as they travel around Cecil County, Calao said, but added the office also responds to complaints. Property owners where noxious weeds are found will get a notice sent and an inspection conducted. The notice is not heavy-handed, he noted.
“It says, ‘We noticed you have weeds. Give us a call,’” Calao said of the notice’s text.
The property owner then has 10 days to remove or spray the weed before a second inspection occurs. He noted that organic operations still have few options.
“We prefer to be proactive and institute control measures before there’s a problem,” Calao said.
Also participating was Stephanie Lansing who talked about MDA’s efforts to host focus groups and survey state residents about the use of manure and DAF, or dissolved air flotation. That survey can be accessed at https://umdsurvey.umd.edu/jfe/form/SV_4IrFrJN4Vo4Yiq2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.