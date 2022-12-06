Odor complaints in and around Rising Sun get state attention

West Coast Mushrooms at 324 Hopewell Road just outside of Rising Sun town limits produces compost. However lately the odor it produces is getting more attention with a Dec. 1 community meeting set for the Rising Sun American Legion.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

RISING SUN — Maryland Department of the Environment has cited West Coast Mushrooms for generating strong offsite odors in violation of its operational requirements for the composting facility.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.