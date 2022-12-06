West Coast Mushrooms at 324 Hopewell Road just outside of Rising Sun town limits produces compost. However lately the odor it produces is getting more attention with a Dec. 1 community meeting set for the Rising Sun American Legion.
RISING SUN — Maryland Department of the Environment has cited West Coast Mushrooms for generating strong offsite odors in violation of its operational requirements for the composting facility.
Issued Nov. 16, MDE has ordered West Coast Mushrooms to “take all steps necessary to eliminate and prevent offsite odors” and may take legal action including civil or criminal penalties according to the Site Complaint obtained Friday by the Cecil Whig.d
“No penalty has been assessed at this time but the alleged violation does carry the potential for a penalty to be assessed,” said Jay Apperson, deputy director of MDE Office of Communications.
An inspection conducted Friday found a possible cause of the odors, Apperson said.
“ ... a leachate conveyance system clog has been fixed and the whole site has been cleaned, with no offsite odors,” Apperson said via email. “We will conduct an additional follow up inspection to ensure that the odor problem remains corrected.”
Those odors have been a source of irritation for residents and officials in the town of Rising Sun for years. When odors are most pungent town hall gets phone calls, and has to tell callers that the facility is not in town limits and the town can do nothing. However, Augie Pierson, a Rising Sun Commissioner, says he’s had enough and has arranged a community meeting to bring together town, county and state officials to meet with anyone about the issue as well as the odors that came from a nearby farming operation earlier this month.
“Many of you are aware of recent issues the area of Rising Sun has experienced with foul odors. This has caused a group of citizens to be concerned about air quality and water pollution,” Pierson said in a statement.
“An effort has been made to address these issues with (Maryland Department of Agriculture) and (Maryland Department of the Environment.) The results have been positive,” Pierson said in his message to town residents as well as people in surrounding communities. “The citizens group has arranged to hold a town hall meeting to update and discuss these issues.”
That meeting was held last week.
Meanwhile, Apperson said the odor issue at the Flahart Farm in between Hopewell and Montgomery Roads has been transferred from MDE to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
“MDE is referring the facility to MDA in regards to the nutrient application associated with the odor complaint,” Apperson said.
Originally a mushroom-growing operation, West Coast Mushrooms had converted the facility at 324 Hopewell Road to a compost production site that provides the growing medium for its other growing operation on Ebenezer Church Road in Rising Sun.
