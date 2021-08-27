What kid doesn’t love a tractor?
How about a tow truck, a fire truck or a vacuum jet truck?
The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun is hosting its first Touch-a-Truck Event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the fire company, located at 300 Joseph Biggs Highway.
It’s a free event featuring more than 25 vehicles of all shapes, sizes and purposes. Take a look inside, talk to the people that brought the truck. You may even find some vehicles you never knew existed.
While you are there make sure to grab lunch from Love.Crust.Pizza and MnM Catering who will be bringing the eats. Oh and make sure to thank the members of the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun for all they do to keep us safe.
•••
Oxford Feed & Lumber is bringing back its Whisker Walk Sept. 18.
You and your dog are invited to take the 1-mile walk beginning at 9 a.m. A $10 entry fee gives you a human T-shirt and a doggy goody bag. Get a shirt for your pup for another $10.
After the walk get your dog a manicure, hear a story read by local author Annette Whipple, tie dye those shirts and take advantage of special deals on pet food and other supplies.
For tickets and more information go to https://tinyurl.com/ex6ddaz7 or visit Oxford Feed & Lumber at. 112 Railroad Avenue in Oxford, Pa.
•••
The next Farm & Bay to Table virtual series offered by Harford County Public Library is called “Sneaky Snacks & Meals for Healthy Back-To-School Days.”
Join in the Zoom session on Sept. 9 from 7 until 8 p.m. and learn from Chef John Shields how to prepare healthy snacks and meals using Maryland ingredients. Hosted by Mary Hastler, CEO for the library system, the show includes guest visitor Joan Norman from One Straw Farm in White Hall, Md.
Learn how to make homemade ranch dressing with sprinkles (not a typo), a PB&J with hummus and a recipe that tastes like crab but uses zucchini.
“Preparing meals and snacks for back to school can sometimes be a challenge. This episode of ‘Farm & Bay to Table’ showcases healthy snacks and foods that will be sure to please everyone, even your pickiest eaters,” Hastler said.
To sign up go to HCPLonline.org
•••
If you are looking for a fun, but educational family activity for Saturday morning, Priapi Gardens in Cecilton is inviting you to come help with the harvest of garlic and onion.
The farm on Augustine Herman Highway is calling this garden clearing event a party complete with sunshine, fresh air and pizza for lunch.
Anyone interested in the cleaning event from 9 a.m. until noon should send an RSVP text to Vic Priapi at 917-747-6230.
•••
The next Soil Health Hub Meeting, part of the Million Acre Challenge, is Sept. 2 from 7 until 9 a.m.
The meetings are held the first Thursday of each month, allowing for farmer-to-farmer sharing and networking.
Let’s Talk Cover Crops (and more) is the jumping off point for this month’s free event. Fore more information or to register go to millionacrechallenge.org
•••
Get that autumn color popping in your gardens at the Fall Plant Sale Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the New Castle County Cooperative Extension Office, 461 Wyoming Road in Newark.
The New Castle County Master Gardeners will have a delightful selection of native plants for sale in 10 gallon containers, $10 each. (Cash only) There will be Willowleaf Sunflower, Wood’s Aster, goldenrod, hollow Joe Pye, spotted bee balm and wild bergamot.
Also available will be soil test kits, The New Castle County Master Gardeners’ native Plant Booklet, and a book sale featuring other gently used gardening books.
Master gardeners will give tours of the native plants, vegetables and fruit gardens on the site.
•••
Horse fans, riders, and those with a passion for serving in the equestrian community are invited to volunteer during the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill in October.
“Volunteers are critical to the success of the sport of Eventing. We are looking for a large amount of dedicated individuals who would like to participate in the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill,” said Volunteer Coordinator, Debi Rogers. “There are many different areas before and during the event in which volunteers are needed.”
Think of it as being on the inside track, so to speak, of this premiere equestrian weekend in Cecil County, happening Oct. 14-17.
For more information send an email to volunteer@maryland5star.us or go online to EventingVolunteers.com and sign up.
Volunteers get free tickets to the event and other benefits.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
