Harford County resident John Ayers, left, shows his winning catch in the 2022 Snakehead Mayhem Tournament at the Susquehanna River in Port Deposit. Maryland Department of Natural Resources will tag up to 500 of the invasive fish and set them back into local rivers. Those who catch them and report the tag will get either $10 or $200.
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Department of Natural Resources has an added incentive for anglers to catch and keep snakeheads, an invasive northern species of fish.
Up to 500 of the fish will soon be released into the Susquehanna, Elk, Sassafras and Northeast Rivers as well as Furnace Bay in Cecil County, plus the Gunpowder and Bush rivers in Harford County, each carrying a tag worth $10 or $200.
“This is aimed at increasing awareness in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Joseph Love with DNR’s Invasive Species Matrix Team and program manager with Fisheries. On top of that, Love said DNR hopes to learn how the fish species is moving around and what it’s eating.
“We tagged one and released it in the Elk River,” Love said of the program that began in late April. “US Fish and Wildlife Service told me it crossed the C&D Canal and ended up in the Delaware Bay north of New Jersey.”
“It traveled fast within a two week period,” he added. “This species is very good at spreading itself around. It’s been known to leap over small dams.”
Snakeheads have been found, too, in the fish lift at the Conowingo Dam.
“This is the time of year they travel most to spawn,” Love said. That’s why the tagging promotion is now.
Fisheries experts know snakeheads eat smaller fish, crayfish and even small mammals.
“They’re eating a lot of our American eel,” he said.
So far some 300 snakeheads have been tagged and released. Love said 66% of these will be tagged $10 winners and 34% will carry the $200 tags. So far six have been caught.
Those who catch the tagged snakehead will find the reporting number of the tag.
“The lucky angler will call the number and report the tag,” he said. A photo of the fish will be emailed to DNR for verification.
Meanwhile, he encourages fishermen to keep any of the snakeheads caught, adding it’s a tasty fish.
“You’re legally allowed to catch and release,” he said, but added that since the fish is not a native species and is eating a lot of the indigenous wildlife, it’s a good idea to catch-and-keep.
