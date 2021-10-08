News from the fields, farms and beyond…
University of Maryland Extension in Elkton is hosting a free Mental Health Awareness Community Event Monday from 4:30 until 6:30.
Come to the Windsor Village Community Park in Windsor Village and play games and win prizes, have snacks and get some cool giveaways. This event is for all ages and is presented on behalf of the Family and Consumer Sciences division of the Extension office.
•••
The Great Pumpkin Carve is back to benefit the Chadds Ford Historical Society.
October 14-16 you can view 70 large pumpkins carved by local artists and lit for display. Enjoy the music of Dylan Zangwill along with local foods, craft beer and wine.
The kids will like the kid-friendly haunted trail while adults will like the raffles.
Tickets at the gate only. $15 for adults, $5 for kids 7-17 and those 6 and younger get in free. Thursday and Friday the event runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday is 3-9.
Chadds Ford Historical Society is located at 1736 Creek Road. For further information go to www.greatpumpkincarve.com
•••
The Eastern Shore Center for Land Conservancy has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the North American Wetland Conservation Act for its Middle Chesapeake Sentinel Landscape Resiliency project.
Partnering with ESLC is Maryland Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Conservancy, The Conservation Fund, Ducks Unlimited, US Navy and US Fish & Wildlife Service. Phase One of the Middle Chesapeake Sentinel Landscape Resilience will work to reverse declining habitat and maintain native species including the Delmarva Fox Squirrel and also the Saltmarsh Sparrow, which has been classified as an endangered species.
Any matching funds needed for the grant award will come from the US Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Challenge program. That’s a federal program targeting land conservation and management around military properties with limited development or around DoD ranges, among other uses.
•••
Sharon Stowers, a professor of Anthropology and Sociology at Harford Community College, was recent given the 2021 Outstanding Contribution to Maryland Agriculture Award.
The award comes from the Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts. It recognizes Stowers for her work to support local farmers and her work with a project entitled “Gathering at the Community Table: Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food.”
While she was pleased to be celebrated, Stowers was quick to identify others who she believed should be recognized.
“Of course, the real heroes of this project are our farmers and agricultural specialists who work hard every day to provide delicious, safe, and affordable food to our county, region, and nation,” Stowers said.
Stowers is also credited with starting and continuing to lead Farmers and Community Partnership of Harford County, which brings together experts from various fields and agencies.
Stowers was nominated by the Harford Soil Conservation District.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will host Heritage Days Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the center located at 820 Appleton Road north of Elkton.
It’s going to be one busy day with an official ribbon cutting, open kettle apple butter making, demonstrations, hay rides, music, food, crafts and more.
Matt Stauffer, president of CCFMRAC, said there are still a few spots available for crafters and artisans that specialize in farm related products. If that is you call 484-403-8138.
•••
Seats are still available for the Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation seminar ”Infusing Agriculture in the Secondary Classroom.”
Offered in partnership with Goucher College, MAEF will run the program Oct. 18 through Dec. 10. The 8-week course include a mandatory in person field session Oct. 30 in Accokeek, Md.
The cost is $135 and provides 3 Maryland State Department of Education credits for educators. Too register or get more information go to https://ranger.goucher.edu/gradmis/maefmsreg.aspx
•••
Anyone who needs to take the Private Pesticide Applicator License test required by the Maryland Department of Agriculture can do so Nov. 30 at the Cecil County Extension office in Elkton.
It’s strongly advised that the $15 Private Pesticide Applicators Manual be purchased and studied in advance.
Taking the test is free. Upon passing the test there is a $7.50 charge for the license.
For details go to http://pesticide.umd.edu/private.html
Pre-registration is required to take the test. Call 410-996-5280
•••
If you have shopped recently at Tractor Supply you know it’s time for the Paper Clover Campaign. Through Oct. 17 customers are invited to buy the paper clovers and support 4-H.
Since its inception in 2010 more than $14 million has been raised to support 4-H members and programs. Every dollar donated through the Clover Campaign is donated by Tractor Supply and 90% of those donations stay in the state where the store is located.
Donations can be made in store or online.
To find out more go to https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/4h
National 4-H Week is Oct. 3-9. If a young person you know would like to join then check out a virtual event Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
“Get to Know Cecil 4-H” will give a good overview of the many clubs in the county, the activities and programs and how to join.
Pre-registration is required. Go to https://umd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtdumtqToqHN3z9Tp6D22YF7Le5nSoFCZt
•••
The Oct. 22 deadline is fast approaching to make a nomination for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
“Maryland farm families are the backbone of our state’s agriculture industry and our rural communities,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Join me in recognizing Maryland’s great farm families by submitting a nomination for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.”
To be eligible the farm family must get its primary income through farming.
Winners will be celebrated in February at the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture.”
Since the program began in 1991 there have only been 3 Cecil County winners. The last was the Milburn family in 2016.
Get the nomination form and information on how to conduct the nomination at https://mda.maryland.gov/Documents/2021-Governor’s-Agriculture-Hall-of-Fame-Award-Nomination.pdf
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
