STERLING, Va. — According to the National Weather Service, the drought conditions in Cecil County are at Zero.
Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the Sterling, Va. office, explained that drought conditions are rated in severity on a scale of 1- to -5.
“Right now Cecil County is mostly in D-Zero,” Ledbetter said Thursday. “Half the county was in level 2 last week.”
However, significant rainfall has moved Cecil County out of drought status, he said. Parts of the county got more than 5 inches of rain recently. More rain is forecast over the weekend.
“It’s a summer pattern,” Ledbetter said, referring to the wave of afternoon or evening storms as “nothing substantial.”
Any rain is still good news for Blessed Hills Farm in Colora. Liz Hall said she and her husband Mike have had to move their herd of 21 cows around their 90 acres to provide adequate pasture.
“Usually one can sustain them,” Hall said Tuesday. While the rainfall has benefited their lawn, Hall said the pasture has not recovered as well. “The cows are eating it faster than it can grow.”
It was the same story at Brick House Farm in Cecilton where Steve Isaacson and his son Andrew grow wheat, straw, hay and soybeans and raise Angus beef cattle.
“We had no pasture and started to feed more hay,” Steve Isaacson said Thursday. He said the concern now is forage.
“We’re pretty concerned about the volume of forage,” he said. Forage is derived from what’s left after corn is harvested. The stalks are chopped and stored for overwinter feeding. “If the plants are short your tonnage is way off.”
One of the factors driving the field conditions is the composition of the field itself. Cecil County’s soil is predominantly clay and rock north of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal and more sand and loam southward.
“Clay holds water,” Isaacson said, while the sand and loam provide better drainage.
While Isaacson is having his best year ever for yields from his wheat crop, Hall said the recent rain has stalled her harvest.
“We should have been doing our second cutting this week,” she said.
Don Moore, president of the Cecil County Fair Board of Directors, said the weather has impacted fair preparations because he does not have many of the volunteers that would have been on the grounds each night this month helping with set up.
“Our farmers are still in the field harvesting,” Moore said.
While NWS reports zero drought, Hall said they see signs it’s not over.
“The spring fed creek through our horse field is dried up,” she said, adding Nesbitt Run is also low. “We have already run our well dry.”
Hall has changed the way her produce is watered to save on consumption. Water bottles with holes poked in them have been inserted into the soil. Water goes in the bottles and trickles to the plants for a targeted application instead of a wide spray irrigation.
“We’re still in a drought. I don’t care what anyone says,” Hall said. “I know we don’t have enough water to replenish the aquifer.”
Isaacson has noticed that farmer success in this current weather pattern is decided by their practice.
“Guys that did tillage got their roots down to the water,” he said, whereas no-till farmers planted on firmer ground. “Those plants were starving for moisture and just kind of sat there.”
“We need the moisture to get the nutrients into the plants,” he added. Those planted on no-till acreage started at a decided disadvantage.
“We had a really dry fall and a dry and mild winter,” Isaacson said. “So we started the year 5- to 8-inches below normal.”
The warm April sent many crops into the field early, he noted. But nothing could happen because of lack of precipitation.
“It’s very weird,” Isaacson said. “We did have a big rain at the end of April, none in May and then halfway into June it started to rain an we got almost 8 inches.”
Because of the dry conditions below the canal Isaacson has had a nabber year with his wheat crop.
“Wheat likes it dry. We just harvested more wheat than we ever have,” he said. But corn and soybeans don’t like dry, he added.
“Now we need the rain for pollination,” Isaacson said. “It’s good to have it dry early rather than late,” he said. “We just need some timely rain.”
According to NWS, there’s at least a 30% chance for rain through the weekend.
