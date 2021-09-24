Thanks to Thursday's torrential rain in the Susquehanna River Basin the First Annual Snakehead Tournament, which had been set for Saturday in Port Deposit, has now been rescheduled for Oct. 9. At the Wiles-Barre, Pa. monitoring site north of Cecil County the river rose to more than 18 feet at the height of the storm.
SPECIAL TO THE WHIG
The rainfall -- more than three inches in some areas north of the Mason Dixon line -- means Exelon Generation will be opening crest gates on the Conowingo Dam Saturday. Friday morning there were six of the 52 gates already open with the possibility of as many as nine being opened to alleviate flood waters above the dam on the Susquehanna River.
Anglers that had already registered were notified. The delay means there is now a little more time to enter at fishingchaos.com
Thanks to the rain some 137,000 cubic feet of water was moving through the dam per second Friday.
