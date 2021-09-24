PORT DEPOSIT — The First Annual Snakehead Tournament has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 thanks to the Thursday rainfall. 

The rainfall -- more than three inches in some areas north of the Mason Dixon line -- means Exelon Generation will be opening crest gates on the Conowingo Dam Saturday. Friday morning there were six of the 52 gates already open with the possibility of as many as nine being opened to alleviate flood waters above the dam on the Susquehanna River.

Anglers that had already registered were notified. The delay means there is now a little more time to enter at fishingchaos.com

Thanks to the rain some 137,000 cubic feet of water was moving through the dam per second Friday.

