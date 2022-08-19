ELKTON — Maureen Fitzgerald said she gets funny looks when she makes the statement that “all agriculture is in business.”
Cecil County Councilman and farmer Al Miller said the same Tuesday at a seminar explaining Cecil County’s agriculture to the business community. The seminar was held at the Cecil County Farm Museum and regional Agricultural Center on Appleton Road in Elkton.
“Thirty years ago I made the statement that agriculture is a business and three people laughed,” Miller said at the meeting hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Fitzgerald, Cecil County Ag Coordinator.
“Thirty-three percent of our land is in ag,” she said, adding that makes Cecil County the largest in Maryland as far as farm dedicated acreage with 533 farms. “We are pretty much the only green space left on the I-95 corridor.”
Not to mention that ag is a $137 million industry providing nearly 2,400 jobs in the county.
Colton Ehm, talent acquisition administrator for Lidl Distribution Warehouse in Perryville, said he learned a lot from the seminar including how invested Cecil County is in its ag community.
“I learned that a large amount of revenue is from ag and that Cecil County is the leading county in Maryland,” Ehm said.
Fitzgerald also explained the Cecil Grown program, which offers free marketing for farmers offering their products for sale to consumers. Another successful initiative is the grant program through the Upper Shore Regional Council, which makes money available to farmers with innovative ideas.
“We are the first point of contact when a farmer needs help,” Fitzgerald said of her office inside the Cecil County Office of Economic Development. If she can’t help, Fitzgerald said she can point them to someone who can.
Cecil County’s farmers also have the attention of farmers in other states.
“We had farmers from Indiana here talking to our farmers because our yield is better,” Fitzgerald said. She added that SunMed Growers and Warwick Mushrooms both use technology that is gaining attention outside the county.
“We are outstanding in our field,” she said, expecting — and getting — laughter. “We want to promote the county as The Place to do ag and to also help our farmers.”
She said the county’s proximity to urban areas, its ability to sell products through social marketing and farmer’s markets makes Cecil County agriculture thrive.
“And it all goes back to our support of our farmers,” she said.
One thing the county’s ag community needs is commercial processing. Regulations are strict on where and how food can be processed for human consumption. Fitzgerald said it’s costly to build and maintain a commercial kitchen. She urged all in the room to go see the commercial kitchen at the Delaware Food Bank. The farm museum is planning to build a small commercial kitchen to help local farmers produce small batches. Meanwhile, she said farmers send their meat, milk and other products out of state to be processed.
Fitzgerald said diversification of farming also takes the form of agri-tourism and agri-education. That’s everything from corn mazes to petting zoos to pick-your-own operations.
The future looks as promising as the present, Fitzgerald said. Hydroponcs, aquaculture and aquaponics – plus hemp farming – will bring a whole new level of products.
“Aquaponics is hydroponics and aquaculture combined,” she said. The water from raising fish, for example, would then be rich with fertilizer to use on crops grown in controlled situations in water instead of soil.
It is that technology that brought Jo Ann Ragan to the Tuesday meeting.
“I came to see what might be happening in the ag community,” said Ragan, from Crothers Insurance in Rising Sun. She called Fitzgerald a valuable asset to the county and her customers. “During COVID her communication was great. I forwarded a lot of it to my customers.”
After the event, Fitzgerald said that she was pleased with the interactions and conversations.
“I thought it was good and I had quite a few people come up and say they want to meet with me,” she said.
