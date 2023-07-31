Mobile Glassblowing Studio artists made dozens of creations at the Cecil County Fair, all of which were sold at two auctions held at the fair to benefit the fair.
The ancient art of blacksmithing was a popular stop for visitors at the Cecil County Fair where iron bars were heated to a bright orange and hammered into various shapes ands functions.
Some of the youngest driving competitors at the 2023 Cecil County Fair relied on Pedal Power. The Pedal Tractor Pull is one such event
Getting ready for the Cecil County 4-H Goat Show
A little fan of the Cecil County Fair checks on her cows
Ribbons were not just for the animals at the Cecil County Fair. Arts, crafts, food, photos and clothing were also in competition for prizes.
Waiting for the Pee Wee Goat Show to start
Fairgoers crowd the fair grounds on Saturday, July 29.
A young fair goer enjoys a ride at the Cecil County Fair on Saturday, July 29.
The Cowboy Circus finishes their routine on Saturday, July 29.
FAIR HILL — While everyone has a favorite event, activity or food at the Cecil County Fair a lot of the action is just being in a crowd of people having fun together.
