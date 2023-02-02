ELKTON — Rooted in Our Community will be in person this year and Maureen Fitzgerald, Agriculture Coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, could not be more excited.
“Finally! We’re going to do it,” Fitzgerald said. “And it remains free thanks to our sponsors.” She added there is still time for sponsors to get on board.
Now in its third year, Rooted in Our Community has been held virtually in prior years. However, Fitzgerald said Thursday that this year the free event will be in person, March 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cecil College.
This year’s program is entitled “Positioning for the Future” with a focus on new emerging ideas and young people about to enter the industry.
Pre-registration is requested to assure there is enough food available, which includes a light breakfast, a lunch with locally sourced foods catered by Rumbleway Farm in Colora and a social hour from 3 until 4 p.m. featuring light fare and locally crafted beers and wines. Go to cecilcountyag.org to register.
The goal of the event is to bring together farmers and non-farmers to learn more about agriculture, how it operates and how it continues to change and diversify.
Fitzgerald has three speakers lined up along with ag-focused information tables.
“Paul Goeringer, an Extension Law specialist and senior faculty with the University of Maryland Agriculture Law Education Initiative will speak on the topic of Right to Farm in Cecil County,” Fitzgerald said. “With all the development going on it’s good to educate the public.”
Goeringer will talk about the Right to Farm law and how it protects both farmers and property owners. There will also be a session led by students from the Cecil County School of Technology.
“These will be students in the Ag Sciences and Horticulture programs,” Fitzgerald said. “They will talk about how they are preparing for their futures and what they are thinking of going into.”
Another session will be what Fitzgerald calls “A lightening round” where various farmers new to the business will discuss how their operations have grown or diversified over the past few years.
“This will explain what our farmers are actually doing to bring value and respond to increased demand,” she said.
Lastly, Nature Conservancy will lead a session on soil health.
“As our farm base shrinks there is a need to improve yields,” Fitzgerald said. At the same time farmers must address carbon sequestration, run off and other issues. For the non-farmer, she said the question to be answered would be “What do you mean when you say ‘soil health?’”
Anyone needing more information including how to become a sponsor of Rooted in Our Community should contact Fitzgerald at 410-996-8469.
