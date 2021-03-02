ELKTON — Maureen O’Shea is excited about the first Cecil County Agriculture “Rooted in Our Community” event happening virtually this Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
“We have 75 people registered, which I am very pleased with being as this is a virtual event on a Saturday,” O’Shea said Tuesday.
Rooted in Our Community was designed to teach folks not involved in Cecil County’s vast agriculture community about the origins of their food, especially by meeting local producers. O’Shea said those 75 registrants represent a wide swath but the majority are not emails she recognizes as being in the AG community.
“We want to reach the general public, which is who we wanted to target in the first place,” O’Shea said. The goal is to help understand the farm-to-table process.
Like much of everything else the first Rooted in Our Community was supposed to happen a year ago, just as the massive, statewide shutdowns began thanks to COVID-19. O’Shea had to cancel speakers, food, refreshments, and notify anyone who had registered. And while some capacity restrictions are easing, the decision was made to keep this online.
Attendees will be encouraged to actively participate in the Zoom meeting.
“Raise your hands, unmute yourself and ask questions,” O’Shea said Thursday.
Each panel will be led by a professional in that field or a moderator to keep the information flowing. The topics planned a year ago are returning to the agenda; Farm Fertilizers and Soil Health, Breaking Down the Buzzwords, Waste Not, Want Not and Preserving the Future of Farming.
There will be breaks worked into the schedule and O’Shea said she expects folks will drop in and out for the topics of which each is interested.
To register go to www.RIOC2021.eventbrite.com where you will also find an overview of all the topics and a schedule for the day, including the placement of those breaks.
Closing remarks are scheduled for 12:45 and Rooted in Our Community will wrap up at 1 p.m.
Anyone needing more information can contact O’Shea at 410-996-8469 or moshea@ccgov.org
Even those that decide to join in last minute are welcome, she said.
“Since it’s free and online and no lunches are being served it makes us flexible,” O’Shea said.
