NORTH EAST — Now in its third year, Rooted In Our Community was finally held live and in-person at Cecil College Saturday and Maureen Fitzgerald, Ag Coordinator for the county’s Office of Economic Development, was thrilled.
“There was so much conversation, so much networking during the breaks ... lots of good questions, lots of good conversations,” Fitzgerald said of the day-long session held at Cecil College.
In the first two years — which had to be virtual — some 125 people registered for the free program. This year the seminar was in person with refreshments, networking, giveaways, lunch, and a happy hour at the conclusion. She had 170 people enrolled.
Sponsors also reported to Fitzgerald that they had a lot of great interaction. The surveys distributed at the conclusion proved all that.
“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback,” she said. That included topics for next year.
“They were largely interested in how farms work and operate on a daily basis,” Fitzgerald said.
The keynote speaker of the day touched on that subject. Paul Goeringer from the University of Maryland Agriculture Law Education Initiative addressed Right to Farm in Cecil County.
Goeringer said people have to sign so many forms during the paperwork portion of a home purchase that the Right To Farm form likely gets overlooked. Eventually, that new homeowner discovers noises or odors that farmers say “smells like money.”
“All 50 states have some form of Right To Farm law. In Maryland, each county has its own ordinance,” he said. The definition of “farm” in this case is any agriculture, forest or seafood operation that’s been in existence for more than a year.
“The farmer must comply with all applicable laws and not conduct business in negligence,” Goeringer said. It’s all about what the law defines as “elements of nuisance.” What is considered a nuisance in a farm field is different that what would be considered a nuisance in downtown Philadelphia, he noted.
Those new neighbors have a year from which they first experienced a nuisance to file a complaint. That’s the statute of limitations on right-to-farm.
“Cecil County requires Best Management Practices,” he said of the rules that farmers must follow for nutrient management, pesticide application and other functions.
At the same time, he said, farmers also have a duty to be good neighbors.
“We expect corn mazes with a farm but not concerts and helicopter rides,” he said.
Goeringer encouraged people to get familiar with the county’s Planning and Land Use Development functions and keep abreast of permitting requests.
“If you don’t get involved in the permitting process you don’t get to complain later,” he said.
A panel of four students from Cecil County School of Technology fielded questions from the Rooted In Our Community audience, talking about their fields of study, how they chose their fields and what paths their futures in agriculture careers may take.
Kaylee Ellis, Laila Hoxter, Hunter Johnson and Ellie Zanes agreed that attending CCST is no easy road to a high school diploma.
“A lot of what I am learning is more in depth. We’re doing the hard stuff, looking at the effects of pests, the causes,” Zanes, a junior at Elkton High School, said.
“My students have an honors level research class that is rigorous, hard and challenging,” said Rachel Coffey, Ag Sciences teacher at CCST.
Brittany Rigdon, who teaches Landscaping and Horticulture Production, said her students will become Maryland Certified Horticulturists before graduation and take tests to become pesticide applicators and use of pesticides correctly and for sustainable reasons.
Coffey told the audience that her students so well in FFA competitions but are up against high schools students in other areas where the curriculum is introduced in middle school. Johnson said Cecil County needs to step up.
“We need Ag back so people learn and know what they need to know,” he said. Johnson told the audience he was dumbfounded at the number of people he runs into who still have misconceptions about the origins of their food.
“You wouldn’t believe how many elementary school kids think a brown cow gives chocolate milk,” he said. “We need to get Ag back in the schools.”
Ellis told her audience that FFA has given her skills she needs today and throughout her life.
“FFA teaches you how to be a leader; how to be assertive about what you want,” the Bohemia Manor High School junior said.
Hoxter said while it’s hard work, being a CCST student is also fun.
“We learn about the animals and the sciences,” she said, but not from a book. If you are studying goats, there are goats at the school, or chickens or sheep. “But it’s not just about the chickens. You learn about animal rights and welfare but also nitrification.”
Johnson added that getting ag into the regular curriculum may also help with another farm-related problem.
“They need to understand that tractor they’re stuck behind on Biggs Highway,” he said. “We need to educate my age but also people younger so they’ll get used to ag. They are the future of ag.”
Fitgerald is also planning Rooted In Our Community for 2024, which she figures will again be in early March at Cecil College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.