RISING SUN — Armed with phone numbers, emails and names of government officials, Augie Pierson feels like real progress has been made in the longstanding effort to clean the air around Rising Sun, specifically West Coast Mushrooms and odorous manure applications.
“The first thing that needs to be said very clearly is we are not anti-farming and we are not anti-business,” Pierson, who is also a Rising Sun commissioner, said. While it was not an official town meeting, Pierson pointed out that when there are odors in the air people call town hall and complain even though it’s not coming from anything inside town limits.
Pierson said the meeting went well, and the best thing that came from it was connections made with the appropriate Maryland departmental officials.
“We can’t go back and change anything,” Pierson said. “But in the future, should it happen again ... we know who to contact.”
That includes a direct number for Suzanne E. Dorsey, Deputy Secretary of Maryland Department of the Environment. Although not at the meeting, Dorsey sent Pierson an email, which he shared with the audience. It outlined MDE’s efforts to fix the nuisance odors coming from West Coast Mushrooms.
“The team has been working with the facility to resolve the odor issue,” Dorsey said, detailing a Nov. 10 inspection that found a clogged system and the Nov. 16 inspection which found the clog fixed.
At the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194 on East Main Street Thursday representatives of the Maryland Department of Agriculture explained new regulations coming into effect Jan. 1, which would address the farm fertilizer issue.
“What happened at the Flahart farm shouldn’t happen again,” Pierson told his audience. Farmers in Maryland must stop applying fertilizer by Dec. 15. However, on Jan. 1 the practice of applying liquid manure mixed with food waste — known as “DAF” or dissolved air flotation — on the surface of a farm field will no longer be allowed.
“He’s legally allowed to apply liquid manure by nutrient management laws,” said Steve Connelly, Maryland Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, adding there will be a window in the spring and another in the fall. “But the DAF material will have to be injected.”
DAF is actually the process of separating solids from wastewater, said Hans Schmidt, MDA Assistant Secretary of Resource Conservation. Both Connelly and Schmidt were at the public meeting.
“There are different kinds of DAF,” Schmidt said. In this case, the waste is coming from food processing plants and could be animal or vegetable bits and pieces. Trucks would bring the material to the anaerobic digester on Firetower Road in Colora where it is mixed with the manure from the dairy farm operation there. “A mix of these types of materials makes (the digester) work better.”
The digester provides electricity for the farm.
Schmidt said what comes out of the digester is odor free. It’s the unprocessed DAF that is at the center of the new rules for 2023.
“DAF, or raw food waste, these are the stinky materials,” he said. “It can’t be broadcast. If he’s using raw materials he will have to till it in or inject it.”
Cecil County Councilman Al Miller, who is also a farmer and works in agriculture equipment sales, said an injector would cost about $50,000. That does not include the cost of machinery to pull the equipment across the field.
“There are different ways of doing it,” Miller said, adding many farmers are already using the injection method. He added there were programs available to help farmers with the cost of equipment.
However, Schmidt said what likely caused the early November aerial assault was the sludge from the bottom of a lagoon on the property that is situated between Hopewell and Montgomery Roads.
“The water in his lagoon has very low nutrients. The bottom of the lagoon, the settlement, is the stinky stuff,” Schmidt said. He called the incident “a perfect storm” of material and weather.
“The hardest thing farmers have to work with is the weather,” Schmidt said.
