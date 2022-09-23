PERRYVILLE — What worked for the city of Havre de Grace may also do the same for Perryville, town officials learned recently.
Perryville officials toured the Havre de Grace project to see for themselves what was possible for Ice House Park.
“I had a hard time imaging the beach,” said George Patchell, town administrator. “I am excited about the possibility of uses for a plat of land that is under-used.”
Havre de Grace transformed its Concord Point, Jean Roberts and David Craig Parks into a Living Shoreline with the help of Underwood & Associates, an Annapolis, Md.-based design and build company specializing in ecological restoration and landscape architecture. Now the firm has approached Perryville, offering to do likewise for Ice House Park.
“In Havre de Grace it was a $10 million project done mostly with grants,” George Patchell, town administrator, told Perryville’s mayor and commissioners recently. “Underwood does the work and gets the grants.”
Havre de Grace features shoreline stabilization, erosion control and public recreation work.
“The public can now access the beach and there’s a public kayak launch,” Patchell said.
Construction is nearing completion in Havre de Grace. Chris Becraft, partner with Underwood & Associates in Annapolis, Md., said the Havre de Grace project will make a great contribution to the cleanliness of the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay by slowing down thousands of gallons of stormwater and filtering it naturally before entering the watershed.
The old culvert system dumped that water in seconds, where this living shoreline will slow it down for days, with much of it recharging into the ground before reaching the river or the bay.
“It’s nature-based stormwater management,” Becraft said of the simplest definition. “But it has a dual benefit. The community can use it as open space.”
Along the Havre de Grace waterfront there is a sand walking trail, step pools and ripples, lots of rocks and hundreds of indigenous plants.
“There was some disturbance at the beginning as we restored the natives,” Becraft said adding that once those native plants are established the nuisance plants will have a hard time competing. “We’ll manage the weeds until those natives are established. We have set up the foundation for it to thrive.”
Becraft said the plants are peat-forming species that absorb carbon and sequester it in the peat.
Even at the heaviest of rainfall events the system will stay in place and, when the water recedes, will continue to flourish, he said.
“It looks like a park but its Best Management Practices; a regenerative stormwater conveyance,” he said,
While it’s too early to see exactly how much Perryville would benefit financially, Patchell hinted that Havre de Grace received much needed credits toward its MS4 permitting requirements. (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System — MS4 — is an unfunded federal mandate placed on towns to assure its stormwater is clean before entering waterways.)
That MS4 credit made the project attractive to Perryville as well.
“We won’t get approved for this year,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor. “But if we start the process now it will get us at the front of the line for (fiscal year) 2024.”
Perryville purchased the property for Ice House Park in 2007 with a $1.3 million Program Open Space grant. It’s 5.5 acres near the town’s boat launch off of Roundhouse Drive.
“One way or another we have to do something with Ice House Park,” the mayor said.
The Havre de Grace project created nearly 1,400 linear feet of living shoreline, removed 122 pounds of nitrogen, 9.5 pounds of phosphorous and 25 tons of sediment from an area that feeds into Susquehanna Flats and created almost 1,500 linear feet of regenerative stream stream channel that aids in treating the stormwater from 12 acres, 50% of which is impervious surface.
Mayor Matt Roath called it exciting.
“This is what we see as the foundation of Ice House Park,” Roath said. “I look forward to doing this.”
“Havre de Grace and Perryville are very similar ecologically,” Becraft noted. Ice House Park would be smaller, but no less vital to the Perryville economy.
Becraft said Havre de Grace contributed $250,000 to the project but will benefit so much more from what is a $10 million state and federal grant-funded project. Taylor said because Ice House Park is smaller Perryville will like have a smaller contribution.
“We can pay for it out of our funds and get our MS4 satisfied by bringing this to Perryville,” Taylor said.
It’s possible that Perryville will get so much MS4 credit from the project that it could sell some of those credits to other municipalities.
“MS4 is going to become a financial market,” Roath said.
Becraft plans to come to Havre de Grace down the road to see the living shoreline project in full use with people walking the trails, kayaking and even seeing kids play in those step pools.
“We’re trying to capture all the water on site and use it as an amenity instead,” he said.
