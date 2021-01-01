RISING SUN — You may be familiar with the “Little Engine That Could,” but did you know about the Little Coffee Pot that did?
Back in 1939 Bill McNamee got an idea to have a coffee pot on wheels to help promote Rising Sun and the town’s chapter of the Lions Club.
“He designed it on a used envelope,” said Howard “Bud” McFadden, past president of the Rising Sun Lions Club and a long time business owner until 2018. “He got a lot of people to volunteer and donate.”
McFadden said the original coffee pot cost $82 to build in 1939. Set on the rear end body frame of a 1931 Chevrolet, it was built with sheet metal on a wooden base. He estimated it’s about 12 feet tall and weighs about 1,000 pounds.
“We sold coffee and hot dogs. We went to Rising Sun High School and West Nottingham Academy football games and outside Rising Sun Theater,” he recalled.
Today’s Rising Sun residents may be unaware that there was a movie theater on East Main Street where Rising Sun Martial Arts is now located.
“People came out (of the theater) and bought coffee and hot dogs,” McFadden said.
The coffee pot was also a regular unit in the SunFest parade every June. One person would ride in the pot and wave from its service window.
“If you put two people in there it was crowded,” McFadden said.
But then it disappeared. It was seen at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Colora by the Little League fields. McFadden said a hot rod club also borrowed the life sized pot on wheels.
“Then one day I was delivering something to Mr. Giles in Liberty Grove,” McFadden said. That’s a small burg in between Colora and Port Deposit that, long ago had its own post office. “In the woods was the coffee pot.”
The was around 1991, McFadden figures.
The lid was off and it was in pretty bad shape. Calling on Hale Harrington, who at the time owned Harrington Garage on West Main Street, a rollback was brought in to rescue the coffee pot.
“We took it by Bill McNamee’s. He got tears in his eyes,” McFadden recalled. While happy to see his creation, McNamee was surprised by its condition.
And so began the restoration with repairs and fresh paint. The late Richard Montgomery, a member of the Lions for many a year, loaned his barn at Cherry Grove Tree Farm for the restoration effort. The coffee pot was restored and had made numerous appearances since, albeit no longer in the business of coffee and hot dogs.
“Now we hand out brochures and sell raffle tickets from it,” McFadden said.
Because of the history, however, the Rising Sun Lions and the Rising Sun Historic Preservation Commission recently put together a copy of McNamee’s drawings along with other information and photos of the coffee pot in action in a frame and presented it to Angie Vanderhoef, owner of Rise N Grind Cafe on East Main Street. A plate at the bottom of the frame proclaims “Old Roasters Welcome New Grinders.”
And it is now being stored safely by Norman Hunter in his storage barn, he added.
Look for the coffee pot when life gets back to normal and SunFest and the Little League parade return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.