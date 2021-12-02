The 2021 Maryland State Fair hit the jackpot earlier this week when it won nine awards at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Grow Fair Strong Convention in San Antonio, Texas. (L to R): Maryland State Fair (MSF) Assistant General Manager David Gordon; MSF Board Member Mary Amoss; MSF President Donna Myers; and, MSF General Manager Andy Cashman.
TIMONIUM, MD — Maryland State Fair came away from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions Grow Fair Strong Convention with nine awards.
Competing in Division 4 for fairs with attendance from 500,000 to 1 million, the fair won three 1st place awards, four 2nd places, and two 3rds.
The first place awards were in the IAFE Hall of Honor Communications Awards for the Maryland State Fair video promo entitled “Prepare for the Fair,” and for the accompanying billboard campaign. Also the fair was recognized with a first place award in the IAFE Non-Fair Facility Usage for allowing its grounds to be used for a drive through COVID testing facility, walk-through vaccination clinic, food drives and blood drives.
The state fair collected its second place awards and one third for photographs taken during the nine day run of the 2021 fair at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium.
Junior Fair Board member Kylan Keehan’s contributions to the state fair website AGventure page garnered second place in the category for “Newly Established or Evolving Program/Exhibit which promotes agriculture to the fair-going public.
The information and virtual agriculture activities has become a permanent feature at marylandstatefair.com.
