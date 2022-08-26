Buttons the miniature horse shares hay with Old Bay the goat at Lil Barnette on 20 Windmill Court in Elkton. Lil Barnette invites small groups to come out and play with its collection of mini horses, chickens, goats and Peppa the Pig.
Kate Moyer, owner of Lil Barnette on Windmill Court in Elkton, pays attention to Cayenne, one of the two goats at her petting zoo.
Peppa the Pig takes a rest in her enclosure at Lil Barnette on Windmill Court in Elkton. Kate Moyer said all her animals love to interact with people who come to the farm to play.
One of the chickens that calls Lil Barnette home decides to get out of the rain and into Peppa the Pig’s house.
Some of Kate Moyer’s chickens are decidedly nosy and had to check out the storage shed the moment Moyer opened the door. She assured them that was not where the feed at Lil Barnette was stored.
ELKTON — Come to Lil Barnette’s with a group of 10 year olds and a birthday cake, or make it a Girl’s Day Out with a bottle of wine and a loaded charcuterie board.
Either way, Lil Barnette, a private petting zoo at 20 Windmill Court in Elkton, is ready to share its collection of chickens, miniature horses, goats and a pot bellied pig named Peppa who thinks she’s the star of every show.
“I got Peppa from a lady on Facebook,” said Kate Moyer, proprietor of the agri-education operation off Oldfield Point Road. “I knew nothing about pigs.”
She does now. Peppa happily shares her enclosure, her ball pit, pool and house with the chickens.
“This is her roost but everyone is allowed to be here,” Moyer said of Peppa.
“When we bought this property 3 years ago I knew I wanted critters,” Moyer said.
Peppa joined Raven, the mini horse. Actually, Raven is a Shetland/mini mix. Raven was brought to the farm for Moyer’s grandchildren. Moyer discovered she has health issues including chronic laminitis and insulin resistant diabetes. Button, another mini, was added followed by a pair of goats named Old Bay and Cayenne. They came from a larger herd.
“Their selection was based on who got into the trailer first,” Moyer said.
Now she wants to share her friendly, funny collection with others through opportunities such as petting zoo parties and horse ownership clinics, even riding lessons.
“We’re also doing pony painting,” she said. “The ponies love the attention. The kids love painting.”
With experience in education, including special needs children, Moyer felt that hosting private parties featuring her animals would be well-received. She didn’t make it expensive either.
“For a family of five it’s $25,” she said. Bring your own food and refreshments. Moyer has picnic tables and bathroom facilities available on site.
