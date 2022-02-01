RISING SUN — Over scrambled eggs and hot coffee, Cecil County’s farmers gathered with legislators early Monday morning to discuss what’s ahead for those in the business of agriculture.
Cecil County Young Farmers host the Legislative Breakfast every year at Calvert Grange. The local guest list included Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger, County Councilman Bill Coutz, Councilwoman Jackie Gregory and Councilman Al Miller. Making the trip from Annapolis, Delegates Kevin Hornberger, Jay Jacobs and Jeff Ghrist were in attendance, along with Senator Jason Gallion.
“I’m the only full time farmer in the senate,” said Gallion (R-Dist. 35), adding he and the delegation do everything possible to remove or reduce regulations affecting farmers.
Gallion noted that he is the ranking Republican in the state’s Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee where bills are seen on second read.
“There are 11 members and you need six to kill (a bill) outright,” Gallion said.
High on the radar of Colby Ferguson, director of Government and Public Relations for the Maryland Farm Bureau, and the legislators, is a bill that would move pesticide regulations from Maryland Department of Agriculture to the Maryland Department of the Environment. House Bill 387 and its Senate partner SB 0268 are among some 250 bills pending in the 90-day session in Annapolis.
“I’ll be testifying on 75 of them,” Ferguson said, adding, “I hope that bill (HB 387) has a quick death.”
Steve Connelly, deputy director of MDA, said the bill is classified as a consumer protection bill.
“Supporters say the strategy is to reduce the amount of pesticide used in Maryland,” Connelly said, but added that he is among those who see it differently. “They think they can have more influence on MDE.”
According to the officials at the breakfast, what the bill will do is take away tools farmers need to protect crops. Ghrist (R-Dist. 36) said the Cecil County delegation will put up a fight.
“We’re going to give them resistance and fight like hell. We want to make them feel as uncomfortable as they possibly can,” Ghrist said.
Jacobs (R-Dist. 36) said there’s the same kind of resistance from urban areas when it comes to the plague of spotted lantern flies.
According to Jacobs, there is a disconnect between rural counties — such as Cecil — and more urban areas which have only a few operational farms remaining. The disconnect, Jacobs said, has led to the urban areas trying to change farming in Maryland and Cecil County.
“All the people doing the talking are from Baltimore, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties,” Jacobs told the crowd at the grange. “You want to tell us how to do business? I don’t think so.”
Community solar versus commercial solar was another topic of discussion. Ghrist saw a future where today’s farmland would be left fallow after 20-30 years of solar farming. Ferguson referred to the large scale operations as “transmission solar monsters.”
“For every 800- to 1,000-acres that goes to solar you lose a full time farmer,” Ferguson said. “I think we’ve gotta have it. We just should put it where it needs to go.”
Gallion would rather have the issue stay in the hands of each county instead of the Maryland Public Service Commission.
“We should not be having folks from the PSC coming in to tell locals how to do solar,” Gallion said.
Another ag topic in Annapolis has to do with brewers and distillers.
“The comptroller wants to tax them as a business not a farm, which puts them in a higher bracket,” said Hornberger. He’s the lead sponsor of a bill to protect these farmers.
Hornberger (R-Dist 35) is also supporting the Right to Repair Bill. With more and more technology installed on farm equipment, he said companies are trying to control the care and maintenance of the tech they manufacture.
“The farmer has the ability to change out a part or do an oil change, but only the company can do that,” he said of the current situation. With a lack of technicians to perform repairs, it keeps farmers from getting their jobs done.
“The Right to Farm bill allows the farmer to do the work and get that piece of equipment back into the fields,” Hornberger said.
Look for another bill that could affect how personal property taxes are factored, he said. There’s a move in Annapolis to do away with it altogether.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.