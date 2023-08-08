Governor Moore Highlights Eastern Shore Farms

At Crow Vineyards in Kennedyville, Roy and Judy Crow highlighted the power of diversifying their angus beef farm and planting grapes and starting a winemaking business. To further add value they not only make their own wine, but they also started a B&B. She said the wine and tourism avenues have stabilized the farm and made it profitable.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO/TOM MCCALL

KENT COUNTY — In a small community on Maryland’s Eastern Shore lies a third-generation family farm that has shifted its focus from growing crops to wine making.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.