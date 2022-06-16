JB Lightner looks for the ripest blueberries on the branch at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm in Elkton. The you-pick season starts Saturday. Lightner, from Elkton, was helping get the 2 acres of blueberries ready.
McKenna Elliott scans the blueberry bushes at Walnut Springs Farm looking for the most ripe of the popular berry. The Conowingo girl will be on hand Saturday to help customers when the you-pick season opens at the Elkton farm at 8 a.m.
Jennifer Arter, manager and owner of the blueberry operation at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm in Elkton wants customers to know that containers are ready and so are the blueberries when the you-pick season opens Saturday.
Ethan Elliott from Conowingo is among the young people who will greet customers Saturday when the you-pick season for blueberries begins Saturday morning at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The first of five varieties of blueberries at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm in Elkton will be ready for picking by the public Saturday. These Duke blueberries are plump and sweet.
Abby Keller from Lincoln University, Pa. fills a bucket with sweet blueberries at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm in Elkton. The you-pick season begins Saturday at 8 a.m.
With the you-pick season opening Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Walnut Springs Fruit Farm in Elkton will be ready with branches laden with the popular fruit.
Walnut Springs Fruit Farm at 4040 Blue Ball Road in Elkton has two acres of blueberry bushes in five varieties. The you-pick season opens Saturday at 8 a.m.
ELKTON — One of the best parts of this time of year in Cecil County is all the fresh fruits and vegetables that become available either at farm stands and farmer’s markets or pick your own.
Such is the case at Walnut Springs Fruit Farm on Blue Ball Road north of Elkton, where it’s time to pick blueberries.
Jen Arter and her young crew of helpers were busy Wednesday getting the 2 acres of bushes trimmed and ready for Saturday morning when the gate will open and invite the public in to pick the plump, sweet berries.
“All you need is sunscreen and a hat,” said Jen Arter, owner and manager of the blueberry operation on the family farm near the Pennsylvania line. Walnut Springs also provides the containers for picking and take home. Arter said pickers are welcome to bring a water bottle, but she also has water on site for the thirsty.
Picking is open Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
“We will take them to a really good spot in the field so they will not have to hunt and peck,” she said.
Right now the Duke blueberries are ready but Arter said four others will follow in succession.
“Dukes are a nice big berry,” she said, displaying a full box of purple fruits.
Blueberries are $4.50 per pound however if you are thinking of picking more for preserves or freezing, for example, there’s a discount for picking 10 pounds or more.
“Just come ready to pick,” Arter said.
Walnut Springs accepts cash, check or charge. The farm is located at 4040 Blue Ball Road. Check out the Facebook page for updates as the season — and the weather — progresses. Go to https://www.facebook.com/walnutspringsfarm.
