In Case You Were Wondering: Farm Signs

CALVERT — There’s a good chance you’ve seen the signs along the road and maybe you are curious as to what the signs mean.
At the edge of farm fields there are signs — about the same size as a standard speed limit or route number sign — but each has nothing to do with transportation.
“Most of those signs are variety and species signs for seed companies,” said Jim Drew, Turf and Seed Program Manager for Maryland Department of Agriculture. “The idea of the sign is brand recognition ... and to advertise.”
Hans Schmidt, MDA Assistant Secretary of Resource Conservation, said it’s the agriculture equivalent of B2B.
“The hope is that farmers will keep an eye on those fields throughout the growing season and ask the seed salesman specific questions about that specific variety come the time to order seed for the next growing season,” Schmidt said.
Farmers will be watching for germination rates, yields and other factors including insect and drought tolerance.
Drew said it’s a way to let other farmers know what a farmer is growing; in particular if it happens to be a new variety or species.
“It’s often a test plot,” Drew said. “Instead of a whole plot the farmer will plant six rows of a variety and six rows of another.”
Drew said the practice began decades ago as a way to get the word out and is still in use in spite of advances in technology.
“People who write crop insurance will often put up the signs,” he noted.
However Schmidt said passersby could also be seeing conservation signs connection to state subsidy programs.
“You may also notice cover crop signs (displaying) “Protecting the Bay” around the state,” Schmidt said. “These signs are placed along fields in the fall and winter that have had a cover crop sown on for absorbing leftover nutrients from the previous cash crop.”
According to Schmidt, Maryland farmers are leaders in the implementation of cover crops.
“Maryland leads the nation in having the highest percentage of cover crops. Cover crops are the most cost effective practice implemented to protecting and meeting the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality goals,” he said. “The State of Maryland provides cost share assistance for farmers to plant cover crops.”
