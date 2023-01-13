In Case You Were Wondering: Farm Signs

Seen along the road at the edge of farm fields, signs such as these identify the company and the type of seed that the farmer has planted.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

CALVERT — There’s a good chance you’ve seen the signs along the road and maybe you are curious as to what the signs mean.


