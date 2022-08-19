Andrew and Casie Goins run Hummingbird Hill Homestead; not a farm, a homestead, in Conowingo. Andrew said it’s not a farm because they derive no income, but rather the goal is to be self sufficient and live off the land.
Andrew Goins said the produce stand in front of the family homestead in Conowingo meets a need for his neighbors.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Andrew Goins said people pass by and see the sign first, then stop when they realize its a produce stand. He knows of at least one customer who makes the stop part of her weekly Sunday drive.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
At Hummingbird Hill Homestead, Andrew Goins and his wife Casie grow tomatoes, pumpkins and zucchini but purchase more vegetables at the Oxford Produce Market to be a blessing to their neighbors.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CONOWINGO — On a quiet section of Cecil County road by a sharp turn is a three-sided structure with a huge sign across the top proclaiming “Jesus Saves.”
However, inside that building is fresh vegetables, herbs and flowers with one goal in mind.
“Our goal is to get a variety of produce at a good cost and bless our neighbors,” said Andrew Goins.
Goins and his wife Casie call Hummingbird Hill Homestead home.
“It’s not a farm, it’s a homestead,” Goins, a pastor and auctioneer, said of the property on Pleasant Grove Road. “We grow tomatoes, zucchini, flowers and once a week I go to a produce auction.”
At the auctions, Goins buys boxes of locally grown peppers, cucumbers, squash and more and then makes it available at his cost.
“It’s not for profit when you factor in my cost,” Goins said. While prices are scribbled on the boxes, the roadside stand operates on the honor system. Being removed from the conveniences of a quick trip to the grocery store, Goins has noted that several of his neighbors stop daily for potatoes, tomatoes and other fresh goodies for their dinner.
“We found out really quickly we can be a blessing to our community in a very practical way,” he said.
Casie said the neighbors at first see the sign and then stop to investigate.
“They love the sign, they love the prices and they love the variety,” Casie said.
Andrew insists Hummingbird Hill is a homestead and not a farm. His family aims to live off their own land, also raising animals for meat and eggs.
The building itself did not start out as a farm stand.
“I saw a kid standing outside here in the freezing cold rain,” he said. It started as a bus stop. Then it also became a safe meeting place for friends grieving the loss of a friend in a nearby wreck.
“At Christmas time it becomes a nativity,” he said.
He already has pumpkins available. It’s a small patch that bloomed from pumpkins tossed there the year before.
