RISING SUN — The April meeting of the Rising Sun Historical Preservation Commission explored the history of fibre arts, namely knitting and crocheting and from where knitters and crocheters get their yarn.
Debbie and Don Moore from Heritage Hill Farm in Rising Sun brought a pair of their Lincoln Longwool sheep to Calvert Grange Sunday to explain their efforts to conserve the threatened breed, but also the benefits of the wool taken from the animals’ coats.
“There are more Lincoln longwool in America than in England,” Debbie Moore said of the breed that began in the United Kingdom. The Livestock Conservancy reports that the popularity of its wool has declined so fewer farmers have herds.
“Lincoln longwool is not as popular as Merino or Angora,” Moore said. She offered her audience the chance to feel a bag of the wool from a recent shearing, showing the tightly curled pieces that turn into a soft, wearable wool.
At Heritage Hill Farm, the Moores have about 100 head of the Lincolns. Debbie said the females are docile, and even stupid when it comes to binding with newborns, while males are feisty, mean and can weigh more than 400 pounds.
Their sheep get sheared twice a year since the coats grow about an inch a month. Shearers leave the wool around the face — called dreads — until the animals are two years old and can no longer be shown. Judges, she said, will look for those dreads. Moore doesn’t sell the wool but instead uses it as mulch on the farm.
After learning about the wool, Eliza Sanford-Crane from Elkton explained how wool becomes yarn by several processes. It gets combed across two paddles with rows of fine teeth into rope and the rope is spun to become yarn. Sanford-Crane showed the different spinning wheels she owns and explained that, for her, spinning is like riding a bike.
“I’d spin for 5 minutes and stop and get frustrated,” she said. “Then I’d come back and it would go better and I’d say, “Hey I can do this.”
Not all yarn is derived from wool, explained Luretta Sendzia from Colora. She held up a bunch of flax and explained how it would be threshed and broken to extract the fibers that would become linen.
“You hang it up in bunches to dry,” she said. Then it’s laid on the ground to get wet and dry out over and over again until the shafts break apart and reveal the threads.
Sendzia also showed her audience a hand held spinning device that was used more than 1,000 years ago to make yarn and a knitty knotty (or niddy noddy), which is used to cast the yarn into neat skeins.
Lastly, Cheri Mumey from the RSHPC introduced Darlene Stephens, a lifelong knitter and crocheter. She learned first how to crochet from her mother.
“My mother used to crochet and I watched her,” said the Elkton woman. “But I thought crocheting was for old people.”
At the age of 8, she read a book about knitting and taught herself the needle art. Displayed on the table before her Sunday were various blankets she had either knit or crocheted, as well as hats and other accessories.
Mumey invited those at the Grange Sunday to return May 21 for what’s being billed as “Paint and Punch; With An Historical Flair.” Connie McIlwain will lead people in a fun painting project centered around how Rising Sun got its name.
This event is $20 per person with limited seating, so call McIlwain at 215-806-2485 to reserve a seat.
