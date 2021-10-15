ELKTON — If you are not among the throngs of people heading to the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill Saturday then make plans to go to the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, 820 Appleton Road in Elkton for Heritage Days.
This is a celebration of the history of farming and farmers in Cecil County including an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.
Matt Stauffer, president of the farm museum, and Cecil County Councilman Al Miller will emcee the ceremony.
During the celebration the founding members of the museum, which has been in the works for decades, will be honored.
The Cecil County Farm Museum was born in 1997 by a group of 13 people passionate about preserving the farming legacy of the county. The first official display was at Jerry’s Auto in Rising Sun in 2000 as the group worked on finding a permanent home. There were several fits and starts until around 2013 when it was proposed that the farm museum could share a large tract with the Cecil County School of Technology in Elk Mills.
Museum members went to work quickly to stabilize and renovate the buildings on the 8-acre former working farm known some 100 years ago as Hoagland Gates-Broadlands Farm. The dairy barn is now the museum and learning center. A new pole building was added to the property in 2019 where a display of farm equipment shows the evolution of agriculture technology.
Heritage Days runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include hot fresh jars of apple butter for sale, live entertainment, crafts vendors, hay rides, train rides and demonstrations.
“We’ll have apple butter making, a beekeeper, a blacksmith and a cannery display,” said Paula Newton, a member of the museum board of directors.
Feel free to offer taking a turn at stirring the dark brown, sweet apple concoction simmering in huge open kettles. Other demonstrations are planned for woodworking, decoy making and spinning.
Of course the museum’s displays will be open with volunteers on hand to explain about what life was like for farmers in Cecil County more than 100 years ago. Feel free to point and ask, “what is that?”
The Fairlanes will be playing throughout the day while you browse the antique tractors and cars.
Cecil County 4-H will also be there with displays and an invitation for youngsters to join.
Along with food for sale from Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene, Galvinell’s in Conowingo and JC Kettle Corn, and the craft vendors, Newton said there would also be Cecil County Farm Museum T-shirts and hats for sale.
