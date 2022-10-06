A row of volunteers stirred three huge copper pots full of apple butter at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center last year at Heritage Days. Marty Weicksel had to continually stir the sweet mixture of apples, sugar and spices so it does not burn.
A row of volunteers stirred three huge copper pots full of apple butter at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center last year at Heritage Days. Marty Weicksel had to continually stir the sweet mixture of apples, sugar and spices so it does not burn.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Hayrides will be part of the fun Oct. 15 at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Days Celebration.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be introducing a new element to its collection during Heritage Days to be held at the museum, 820 Appleton Road.
“The highlight of the day will be the introduction of our new one-room schoolhouse display,” said Matt Stauffer, president of the organization. The museum has displays of farm life in Cecil County going back 50 years and older showing a general store, blacksmith shop, a farm house kitchen, living room and bedrooms. It also holds a large collection of antique and vintage farming equipment, which is on display as well.
This is just the second Heritage Days celebration for the museum, which officially opened in June 2021 after 20 years of searching for a permanent home.
Admission to Heritage Days and the museum is free. All the fun happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That fun includes wagon rides, and live demonstrations of beekeeping, primitive woodworking, basket making, textile spinning, corn shelling and pressing cider.
What won’t be hard to miss is huge open kettles full of boiling apple butter, each being stirred constantly by volunteers. That sweet concoction will be for sale by the pint for $7, cash or check, Stauffer said.
Get some shopping done for gift giving or for yourself from various vendors that will be participating in Heritage Days.
Stauffer said the museum is also inviting owners of antique cars, trucks and tractors to participate in that display for the public.
Agriculture students from the Cecil County School of Technology and Cecil County 4-H will have kid-friendly activities available, also free of charge. Stauffer said kids will have fun with the old-fashioned carnival games.
For more information on the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, including future events, or membership go to ccfarmmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.