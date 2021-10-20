ELKTON — After nearly 25 years the Cecil County Farm Museum is now officially home, having cut the ribbon Saturday on its Appleton Road center.

Now known as the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, it calls 8 acres next to the Cecil County School of Technology home. Those who fought for the center over the years were thanked and a moment of silence was held for those who passed before this day long celebration of Cecil County’s rural legacy.

“Boy we’ve come a long way,” said Cecil County Councilman Al Miller, pointing out that agriculture remains the county’s number 1 industry.

“Cecil County is #1 in the state in ag production and #1 in dairy,” Miller said, adding that its acres in production have doubled since 1997.

“This county and this country were built on agriculture,” said Matt Stauffer, president of the museum.

Through the museum, Stauffer said the goal is simple.

“We hope to educate the community on the importance of agriculture ... preserving the past while educating the future.”

After the ribbon was cut all those who attended enjoyed touring both museum buildings and seeing displays and demonstrations including the making of apple butter in huge, steaming kettles, a motorized cider press, spinning, woodcutting, beekeeping, and a miniaturized demonstration of old time hay baling.

