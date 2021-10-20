Those attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Saturday observed a moment silence in memory of those who had a hand in the formation of the museum but passed away before the project came to fruition.
Cathy Billings with the Deer Creek Basketry Guild shows Isabel Saravia, 7, from Upper Marlboro, how she weaves a basket at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center during Heritage Day Saturday.
Herb Lusby from Elkton pulled a cloth full of apple pulp from the cider press and dumped it into a loader for disposal. The cider press was one of numerous demonstrations offered at Heritage Day Saturday at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center.
A row of volunteers stir three huge copper pots full of apple butter at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Saturday. Marty Weicksel said he has to continually stir the sweet mixture of apples, sugar and spices so it does not burn.
One of the demonstrations at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Day Saturday was this working antique grinder that turned dried ears of corn into animal feed or corn meal.
A miniaturized version of a working hay baler shows visitors to the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Day celebration how hay was baled by Cecil County farmers many years ago.
Bernie Bodt has a discussion with a visitor at his booth at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center where Bodt was giving lessons in the cannery industry that was prevalent in Cecil County more than 70 years ago.
Matt Stauffer, president of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, gives a history of the efforts to bring the museum on Appleton Road in Elkton to fruition.
Cecil County Councilman Al Miller took part in the official opening of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Saturday.
The ribbon cutting held Saturday at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center means that the concept birthed in 1997 had come to fruition.
Hayrides and train rides were part of the fun Saturday at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Days Celebration.
Rick Schuman from For Woodness Sake shows visitors to the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center how wood was turned by hand a century ago in Cecil County.
Liza Sanford-Crane works mohair through her spinning wheel to make wool yarn at the Cecil County Farm Museum Heritage Day Saturday.
Liza Sanford-Crane puts a gentle twist on tufts of mohair as it enters the spinning wheel to become yarn at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Saturday.
Ryan Jones, 5, from Colora and his uncle Matt Jones from North East feed apples into a cider press Saturday at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center.
Rick Birney keeps his eyes on the cider press at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center to decide when to remove the cloth full off apple pulp.
Daylin Mullin, 4, and her sister Victoria Mullin, 10, watch as apple juice flows from the cider press at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Day Saturday.
Dave Kauffman from Little Britain, Pa. gives his audience at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center a brief history of blacksmithing during his demonstration Saturday.
Volunteers at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center kept a close eye on the three copper kettles full of apple butter, stirring each constantly so it would not stick and burn.
A line of various types of vintage and antique farm equipment was on display — many were working — at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Day Saturday.
A group surrounds ladies giving demonstrations in spinning at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center Heritage Day celebration Saturday.
ELKTON — After nearly 25 years the Cecil County Farm Museum is now officially home, having cut the ribbon Saturday on its Appleton Road center.
Now known as the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, it calls 8 acres next to the Cecil County School of Technology home. Those who fought for the center over the years were thanked and a moment of silence was held for those who passed before this day long celebration of Cecil County’s rural legacy.
“Boy we’ve come a long way,” said Cecil County Councilman Al Miller, pointing out that agriculture remains the county’s number 1 industry.
“Cecil County is #1 in the state in ag production and #1 in dairy,” Miller said, adding that its acres in production have doubled since 1997.
“This county and this country were built on agriculture,” said Matt Stauffer, president of the museum.
Through the museum, Stauffer said the goal is simple.
“We hope to educate the community on the importance of agriculture ... preserving the past while educating the future.”
After the ribbon was cut all those who attended enjoyed touring both museum buildings and seeing displays and demonstrations including the making of apple butter in huge, steaming kettles, a motorized cider press, spinning, woodcutting, beekeeping, and a miniaturized demonstration of old time hay baling.
