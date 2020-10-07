ELKTON — This is the time of year where drivers are sharing the roads in Cecil County with combines, balers and other large pieces of farm equipment and the president of the Cecil County Farm Bureau is asking for patience.
“We’re out there feeding this county and feeding the world,” said Michael Kincaid. “Give us room. We’re just out there doing our jobs.”
According to the Maryland Soybean Board crashes involving farm vehicles could mean losses up to $30,000 for the farmer.
“That piece of farm equipment costs a lot more than your car,” Kincaid said.
Maryland Department of Agriculture started a campaign last year encouraging drivers to share the road. Joe Bartenfelder, MDA secretary, said that campaign is back this year.
“Harvest season is a critical time of year for Maryland farmers, and may require us to operate farm equipment on state highways and rural roads as we move from farm to field,” Bartenfelder said. “I encourage all motorists to be patient while traveling on roads near Maryland farms and to drive with caution. Our top priority is the safety of all motorists and Maryland farmers, who are working hard to provide food and fiber for millions throughout the region.”
A 2019 study of Maryland Rural Road Safety found numerous causes for these crashes, but the largest factor — 34% — was lack of attention on the part of the motorist. The majority were rear-end collisions with the heavy equipment.
While farm equipment traffic on public roads is at its highest in September, October and June are not far behind according to the Maryland Soybean Board. The majority of these crashes occur in broad daylight and in clear weather, the study found, with most taking place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Kincaid said drivers are seeing activity now as farmers clear the summer crops.
“There are still people chopping silage and still putting up high moisture corn, early beans or baling hay,” he said, adding all the rainfall is slowing down or complicating baling operations. “And there’s still some people combining corn.”
