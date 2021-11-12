Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md 1st) has been appointed the acting ranking member of the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. This subcommittee deals with annual appropriations for — among others — US Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Farm Credit Administration, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Rural Development.
The announcement was made last week and came on the heels of the indictment of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, which forced his resignation from key leadership positions. Fortenberry was charged with three felony counts of concealing information and lying to federal authorities in relation to a 2016 campaign fundraiser, for which he has plead not guilty.
Walter Smoloski, a spokesman for Harris, said the appointment should be good news for the 1st District.
“It will give Dr. Harris more say in the the Ag Bill is crafted and could very well bring more attention to Maryland agriculture,” Smoloski said. “It’s very exciting.”
•••
Vouchers are still available for the Feb. 2022 “4WaRd Thinking Cohort Training” to be offered by the Maryland-Delaware 4R Alliance through a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust Fund.
The goal of the training is to teach Cecil and Harford County farmers about the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship: the right nutrient source, applied at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place.
Initially 10 vouchers were made available but it has since been increased to 15 because of interest and several are still available according to organizers.
To apply or learn more about the cohort training contact Amy Jacobs at the Nature Conservancy, 410-690-8730.
•••
Maryland’s Fertilizer Blackout begins Nov. 16 and runs through Feb. 28, according to the Department of Agriculture.
The law prohibits the use of fertilizers containing phosphorous or nitrogen in that timeframe, although lawn care professionals may do so at controlled lesser rates until Dec. 1.
Potassium and lime may be used during the blackout. MDA also reminds people not to use fertilizer as an ice melt since that provides easy access of the material over frozen ground to the watershed.
•••
Nominations need to be made by Nov. 15 for the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation 2022 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award.
Teachers who demonstrate the importance of agriculture in their classrooms as it pertains to our daily lives and futures can be nominated for the prize, which includes a $500 classroom stipend and a scholarship to attend the 2022 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference to be held in Saratoga Springs, NY at the end of June.
“Agriculture is all around us in the clothes we wear, the food we eat and the activities we enjoy. Using agriculture as a context for learning and applying math, science and language arts skills creates meaningful learning experiences for students,” said Tonya Wible, Elementary Education Director at MAEF.
The award is open to any teacher from PreK to 12th grade in Maryland’s public or private schools.
For details and a nominating form go to https://maefonline.com/
•••
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Junior Hunt is this weekend; a time for the youngest Cecil County sportsmen and women to try and bag a whitetail deer.
Youth 16 and younger accompanied by a licensed hunter may go out into the designated public or private lands Saturday or Sunday.
“The Junior Deer Hunt remains very popular season with our youth hunters and is a perfect time for new hunters to spend time in the woods with a mentor,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The weather is mild and deer activity is peaking during this time. It is prime time for adult mentors to pass along the necessary lessons on safety, skills, and the traditions of hunting and shooting sports.”
Bag limits for the Junior Deer Hunt are three whitetails, only one of which may be antlered.
Get more information including reporting and local processors by going to https://www.eregulations.com/maryland/hunting/.
For licensing information, go to https://compass.dnr.maryland.gov/dnrcompassportal.
•••
If your youngest school-aged children are interested in learning more about 4-H here’s a good introduction; Cecil County 4-H Creative Clovers is a free virtual activity geared toward kids who will be 5 to 7 years old by January 1.
Kids will play a game or two and do a craft all centered around Thanksgiving. That means your child should have the following supplies handy: 1 sheet each of orange and green construction paper, scissors, a black marker or crayon and a stapler and tape.
Preregistration gets you the link to this fun event Nov. 17 from 6:30 until 7:15 p.m. Go to https://umd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkdOuoqTIqH91CqjRgh5GZi6LYd2-7bc8w.
•••
Eastern Shore Land Conservancy has a new president with the appointment of Steven Kline.
The announcement was made during an October fundraiser at the Hermitage in Centreville.
Kline succeeds Rob Etgen, who led the organization since it was founded in 1990.
“My family and I feel honored to have led this great organization for 31 years,” said Etgen. “We are pleased to have contributed to the preservation of the precious quality of life on the Eastern Shore. We feel thankful to staff, donors, and board members for their incredible support.”
Bill D’Alonzo, chairman of the ESLC board of directors, welcomed Kline, urging him to “continue and enhance the incredible legacy left by Rob.”
Kline described himself as “humbled and grateful to be entrusted with this position.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation laid out by Rob Etgen and to continue to achieve the preservation of natural land and the betterment of towns on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
