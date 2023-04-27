COLORA — When Steven and Lindsey Haines entered the pasture where their herd of black Simmental cows was grazing, a single white and red calf left the herd and ran quickly toward them.
Because he was introduced to the herd for a cow that lost her calf at birth the calf was a little more docile than the rest of the herd. He licked at Steve and then Lindsey, looking for a bottle.
Steven and Lindsey Haines and the Haines Farm was recently honored as the 2022 Cecil County Farm Bureau Outstanding Farm Operation. Along with county and Maryland proclamations the family also was given the Cissel Cup, a silver bowl named in memory of William Cissel, a well known Cecil County farmer. In fact it was his grandson, Bill Cissel, that presented the silver engraved bowl.
Cissel said this is what the award is all about.
“It’s about honoring the people that are actually doing the farming,” Cissel said. Cissel said the Haines family ticks all the boxes for consideration of the award including being a Farm Bureau member, but also being successful.
“How involved he and Lindsey have been in the community; that’s the tie-breaker,” Cissel said. “They really, really advocate for agriculture in Cecil County.
“They set an example of how to farm successfully and are great caretakers of the land,” Cissel said.
“I’m a grain, beef, hay, cow-calf operation,” Steve said of the 600-plus acres he farms in Colora and surrounding areas. Cow-calf means he raises calves until reaching the six month mark, then each is sold to another farm.
Haines said of everything he does hay is the hardest.
“I sell a lot to horses,” he said of the fickle crop that can go south of the weather is too wet. “If it gets wet I use it for feed for the cows.”
While operating his own farm, Haines also provides much needed field services to 28 surrounding farmers.
Raised in dairy farming, Haines liked it and continued after graduating high school. It wasn’t long before he started working for Floyd Allred on his dairy operation.
“He offered me a partnership deal in 1984 or ‘85. We partnered until 2000 when he retired,” Haines said. “Then I took over and rented the farms from him.”
Haines gives a lot of credit to Allred for how he operates today.
“He was one of the first to do no-till,” Haines said of his late friend. “Now it’s the only way to farm. It conserves the moisture.”
He scuffed the ground at his feet showing the dry surface but added, since that ground had had very little disturbance it still held whatever rain had fallen on it last. Gazing back at the herd, many of which were bellowing, Haines laughed and said that was their way of protesting their current pasture conditions.
“They want to go over there,” he said, pointing to a lush green expanse behind a cattle gate. Haines is a proponent of pasture rotation. In spite of their protests, Haines said it was not time to move the herd to that greener pasture.
Meanwhile, Steve has been busy in the barns.
“We had 35 calves in three weeks,” he said.
While Steve is on the farm, Lindsey works for the US Department of Agriculture, in a position that give Steve access to learn how farming is done all over America including cotton irrigation in Arizona and pineapple plantations in Hawaii.
According to Steve, his daughter Brooke is the most likely to continue the family farming tradition. When he and Lindsey travel it’s Brooke and her family who take care of the animals, he said.
Cissel said all this makes the Haines family farm “ideal candidates” for the award.
Anyone wanting to see the Cecil County Farm Bureau video tribute of the Haines family can go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IHYOdJFe-0.
