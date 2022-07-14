FAIR HILL — Ever since word got out that Gospel Night was coming back to the Cecil County Fair this year, John Belew has been getting a lot of phone calls.
“Oh yes, a lot of that. People are excited,” Belew, the Rising Sun businessman who has been organizing Gospel Night for decades, said of the news. “People were asking, “Are you doing it again this year?”
The answer is yes. Thursday July 28 from 6 until 10 p.m. no less than 4 different Southern Gospel groups will perform. Local talent includes Downin Lane from Pleasant View Baptist Church in Port Deposit and The Nottingham Four from Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church in Nottingham, Pa.
Returning to the Cecil County Fair after an absence of several years is The Griffith Family from Nashville, Tenn. The Griffith Family has performed on TBN, at the National Quartet Convention and at Dollywood.
New to the fair is the Dixie Melody Boys from Kinston, NC.
“They’ve never been here before,” Belew said, adding, “They are running up the charts.”
Gospel Night, like most everything else in 2020, didn’t happen because the Cecil County Fair was canceled by the pandemic. In 2021, it was a combination of his own health issues and a delay in deciding if the fair would actually happen that cause Gospel Night to be canceled that year.
Belew admits he is also excited to get back to the Cecil County Fair and Gospel Night.
“I’m counting down the days,” he said.
He’s also praying for good weather.
“It seems the fair is either the hottest week or the wettest week,” he noted. “We’re hoping to have a great turnout. Weather and the crowd is the two big things.”
The Cecil County Fair runs July 22 through July 30 at the fairgrounds on Telegraph Road near the state line. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 6-12 and adults 60 and older. Parking is free with a hayride shuttle available. For more information or to get tickets online go to cecilcountyfair.org.
