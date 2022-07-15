FAIR HILL — The degree in difficulty in getting ready for each year’s Cecil County Fair is determined — in part — by how well the members of the Fair Board did in closing down the previous year.
“We have to leave it like we found it,” said Andrew Barczewski, a member of the board who helped every night in July leading up to opening night to get ready for the 9-day run. “Or maybe better.”
Don Moore, president of the Cecil County Fair Board, said the fair only happens because of community involvement.
“We could not do what we do without the businesses and the farmers,” he said. That includes the need for heavy equipment and supplies which, he noted, always come at the right time.
This year’s Cecil County Fair is July 22-30 at the Cecil County Fair Grounds on Telegraph Road near the Maryland-Delaware line.
A week before the fair found volunteers shoring up the 4-H barns, setting up the stage for the nightly music and checking all the fences. Before the first ticket is taken at the gate ,shelves will be set up in the home and garden barns, straw and cages will be brought in for the animals, and work will be done on the main arena where the first events will be tractor pulls. That means packing down the orange soil for traction.
“Then we go from the hard-packed ground to something the horse can’t break its leg on,” Barczewski said of the transition from tractor pulls to the Painted Pony Rodeo.
There are two new events this year: The All Star Showmanship Champions and the Power Wheels Derby.
The All Star Showmanship pits the top 4-H animal competitors against each other Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Friday night at 7:30 is the Power Wheels Derby. Moore was surprised at how quickly all 25 slots in this kid-focused, battery-powered version of the Demolition Derby filled up with competitors.
“Hunter Madron came up with this,” Moore said, referring to the former 4-H’er, now a full fledged member of the fair board himself.
This mini-derby will determine the winner by who has the balloons tied to their vehicle remaining at the end of the heat. So it’s not so much of a crash as it is a pop.
“We put one balloon on the front and one on the back,” Barczewski explained. Just like the adult Demolition Derby, these competitors provide their own vehicles.
The Cecil County Fair Board is still working out how to replace Art Jennings, AKA Sonny Dayze. Jennings would emcee many of the Fair’s events, including the Pedal Tractor Pull, Pie Eating Contest and the Demolition Derby. While Jennings would be dressed as Sonny Dayze the clown for the kid’s and certain other activities, he would be a civilian, so to speak, for the derby.
“We think the Demolition Derby people have someone,” Moore said.
What began as a one-day event in 1953 now brings some 75,000 to the fairgrounds during the nine day run. Tickets are now on sale online at cecilcountyfair.org. Parking is free with shuttle service available from parking to the gate.
While it’s a lot of work, Moore and Barczewski — both former 4-H’ers — are looking forward to the Fair, where Cecil County 4-H is the central focus.
“The reason we do all this is 4-H,” Barczewski said. “We do the other stuff to pay the bills.”
