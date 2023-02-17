Sarah Ryder and Tom Paduano, owners and operators of Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun, used this logo since the farm began in 2010. It has now been replaced with a logo that Ryder says better describes its mission.
Flying Plow Farm & CSA is the new name of the operation on Charles Johnson Farm Lane in Rising Sun. This new logo was launched with the rebranding announcement Jan. 31.
RISING SUN — With the goal of increasing participation in its Community Supported Agriculture program, Flying Plow Farm has updated its logo to better describe its fresh farm offerings.
The new logo adds CSA to the brand, incorporating a carrot and also adding “For the Love of Real Food.” It replaces the old logo showing an old fashioned plow horse and its certified organic distinction.
“We really, really want to increase our CSA numbers,” said Sarah Ryder, who, with Tom Paduano, owns and operates Flying Plow Farm on Charles Johnson Farm Lane in Rising Sun. “That’s where we really want to focus our energy.”
Ryder said they realized that 14 years in, they have done little in the way of self promotion.
“We’ve done zero marketing. We decided to take the next step,” Ryder said.
They talked to multiple companies and went with Brand 3 in Bel Air, Md. to design the new logo and put a new face on the website. Ryder discovered this company did the same for another farm of which they were familiar.
The rebrand was launched Jan. 31.
“We’re really happy with it,” Ryder said.
Flying Plow Farm offers CSA subscriptions 11 months out of the year. They are taking enrollment now for the warm weather cycle, which begins May 30. The cold weather CSA is sold out.
Ryder noted that there are misconceptions about being part of a CSA that keeps people from joining.
“People think it will be too much food, or there’s little flexibility,” she said. “They think they get what they get and they can’t customize.”
However, a Flying Plow CSA membership is flexible. There’s a small, medium and large share, and customers can decide to get their share weekly or bi-weekly. There’s choices to make within what is available each week.
“Once a week, we do our harvest estimate,” Ryder said. They walk the fields and high tunnels and decide what will be picked and how much is available. “We send them an email. Here’s your share. You have two days to tinker with it.”
This is where choices are made, according to Ryder.
“If they hate beets they’re never going to see beets in their share,” she said.
Along with what’s grown at Flying Plow, there are options to add eggs, cheese, yogurt, mushrooms and meat from the Rising Sun farm or area farms. Shares range from $25 to $45 per week.
Pick up your share at the farm, at one of several drop sites or have it delivered for an extra $7.
“We have drop sites in north Wilmington, southern Chester County, Elkton, North East, Newark and Bel Air. In the warm season we go as far south as Annapolis,” she said.
