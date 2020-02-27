ELKTON — Students at the Cecil County School of Technology raised a record amount of money for the Future Farmers of America chapter at the school, all to see their principal kiss Regina.
Regina is a one-year-old Boer goat, part of the herd for the Agriculture Science program at the school on Appleton Road.
James Miro kissed Regina not once, but three times, eliciting cheers and laughter from the students who gathered in front of the school Thursday afternoon to witness.
"I never thought in a million years that being a principal would mean kissing a farm animal in front of my students," Miro said, moments after the deed was done.
It was part of FFA Week at the school, which included a breakfast and meeting with members of the Maryland FFA Chapter. To cap off the week FFA students are wearing blue and gold -- the FFA colors -- or their FFA uniforms at their home schools Friday.
Natural Resources educator Brittany Rigdon credits Miro and assistant principal Kathryn Payne with the collection of $762. That's more than twice what was raised in past years.
The effort began with five jars, used to collect money for the care of the FFA animals. Rigdon said students had put more money in Payne's jar at first, because she is the disciplinarian. However, Payne started going door to door collecting for Miro.
"She made a new poster every day," Rigdon said. Quickly it boiled down to Payne versus Miro, all to help care for the herd for the Ag Sciences department.
Goats, chinchillas, guinea pigs, chickens and a gecko are part of the collection.
"Larger animals are not allowed to stay on campus so (Rachael) Coffey brings them in for the day," Rigdon said. It could be any type of livestock — from a horse to a pig to a cow.
Brandon Guttierrez and Christina Guerrero are FFA members. Because he sees himself working on a farm after high school, Guttierrez said both FFA and CCST have been invaluable assets to augment his education.
"We've been learning some things about managing a farm, about different types of equipment and managing soil and water," he said. He expects to go to various FFA competitions too. "We did some practicing today — cheese testing, milk quality and soil testing."
Guerrero wants to be a veterinarian. She has experience working with racehorses.
"Here, I've had experience with different animals," she said.
Jayci Mitchell held the lead of the goat as Miro approached, cupped the animal's head and planted one on its upper lip.
"It kind of tasted like chicken," he said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.