Conowingo Dam 50-year license overturned

A federal appeals court on Tuesday vacated the license issued to operate the Conowingo Dam, which likely means the process will begin anew.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON DC — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the license issued to operate the Conowingo Dam is illegal, forcing Maryland to move forward in its regulations that would require Constellation to clean up the almost 100-year-old hydroelectric facility on the Susquehanna River.


